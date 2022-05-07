Sports

Charles Oliveira loses the UFC Lightweight title on the scale

Mexico City /

The cumbersome scale, which can be quite an obstacle for several fighters, this time was rigorous with the already former UFC Lightweight Champion, charles oliveirabecause it stripped him of his belt, after failing to meet the regulatory weight to defend his title.

Contenders in the Division may submit up to 155 poundswhat did happen with the challenger, Justin Gaethjealthough in the case of the former monarch, he presented 155.5.

And, although the battle will be played during UFC 274 in Arizonajust in case Justin emerges victorious, he will be able to wear the championship at stake, the opponent will not.

In the case of Su Bronxwho even had another opportunity to give the agreed tonnage, an hour after his first attempt, although he remained the same, for him this battle will only add to his personal record, since he will not be able to recover the pennant, even if he wins in desert territory the brawl

half a pound too much is the one that left Oliveira without options to defend his title, although for Gaethje everything remains the same, he will seek to champion.

FINE FOR BREACH

But the Roman He was not only angry with the former monarch of the stellar contest, because he was also demanding with Norm Dumontwho, in his case, gave 146.5 pounds for his fight against Macy Chiassonbut she was fined 30% of her purse.

UFC 274

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza
  • Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

