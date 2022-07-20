Charles Vess: “The illustrations for Neil Gaiman’s ‘Stardust’ are my best work”









The American Charles Vess (Virginia, 1951) is considered one of the best illustrators in the world. He is famous for his collaborations with Neil Gaman (Sandman, Stardust), for illustrating the famous saga Earthsea (Minotaur), of Ursula K. LeGuin, and for creating the covers for the North American edition of Game of Thrones of George R.R. Martin. And he has won, on several occasions, the most important prizes in science fiction (the Hugo, the Locus and the World Fantasy Award) and comics (the Eisner) Precisely, just a few days ago he added two Locus to that list for his last job with Gaiman, the book The Art of Neil Gaiman & Charles Vess. stardust. Vess is one of the stars in this 232 Celsius.

“That book,” Charles tells us, ” I reveal the entire process of creating the illustrations of stardust, from the first sketches to the final illustrations. Also, I wasn’t very happy with the original edition, because I think the colors didn’t come out too well, and we’ve worked really hard to make the illustrations as faithful as possible this time. We have improved the format, color and we have enjoyed remembering the process of creating the book“.

Although last year he could not be at Celsius 232, due to the pandemic, Vess created the Festival poster. “I did several drafts and one of the directors, Jorge Iván Arguiz, always told me: “put dragons”. So I added them. It was great to make the poster, the pity is that I haven’t seen it around here. I would have liked to see it displayed somewhere.”

Charles has taken advantage of his visit to Celsius 232 to present us his new novel, The Queen Summer’s Twilight, which just ended. “In fact, it’s not for sale yet -he tells us-, it comes out on September 20 with the publisher NewCon Press. The publisher, Ian Whates, is also here, in Avilés. The idea came to me in a dream in which two bikers appeared to me and whispered in my ear that image that you can see on the cover (he shows me a sample copy). And after 10 years of work and several rewrites I have managed to publish it . I’m very happy”.









Cover of ‘The Queen Summer’s Twilight’

“Collaborating with Gaiman is great, because it takes artists into account” Without a doubt, Vess’s most famous work is his collaborations with Neil Gaman in the comic Sandman and the novel Stardust. “Collaborating with Neil is wonderful -he confesses-, because he always thinks of the artists when writing. With Stardust sI know there are scenes that he wrote to see how I drew them. That is very funny and, at the same time, very flattering. As an artist it is wonderful to feel that you are part of the project, that it is something personal. And that allows you to work from the heart.” “To this day -he continues-, 23 years after it was published, I still love my illustrations. Although obviously, like any self-respecting artist, there would be things that I would change. But yes, I think the illustrations of stardust they are my best work. Followed by the book cover The Queen Summer’s Twilight. In fact, I’ve done several alternate illustrations and covers for the book, just because I was enjoying it.” As for the famous 2007 film adaptation of the novel, directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Sienna Miller, Ricky Gervais, Mark Strong, Peter O’Toole and Rupert Everett, Charles confesses that: “I quite enjoyed it. In fact I would have liked to design the pirate bacchus like the one in the movie, because it was very beautiful, charming. When I talk to other artists about adaptations to the cinema, in the end we come to the same conclusion: We are satisfied that the adaptation does not make you feel ashamed. And in this case we can say that the film is very good. Although, of course, there are things that they like and others that they would have done differently“.







‘Sandman’ Page

“It was great to work on ‘Sandman'” Charles Vess and Neil Gaiman worked together on several issues of Sandmanthe most awarded comic book collection of the 90s. The first time was in an adaptation of The dream of a nigth of summerWilliam’s shakespeare. It was wonderful to work on that first staple of Sandman.I lived in the United States and he lived in England, so the faxes went back and forth nonstop.. The pity is that I lost a lot of material from that time. She disappeared, she evaporated.” “When he sent me the scripts,” he adds, “sometimes he would write notes of the radio program he was listening to, or things he liked. It was very personal and fun. And Neil always told me that if he had any more interesting ideas than the his that: go ahead!, that he project it in the drawings. It was really fun working with him. And very rewarding.”. “And we won a very important award: the World Fantasy Award -continues the cartoonist-. The thing has its crumb because we both went to the convention, but we did not attend the gala because we were convinced that they were not going to give it to us. So We preferred to stay at the hotel to play ping pong. Until a friend showed up and told us: Get dressed because you won the prize and you have to take the photos! So, that same night, we opened a bottle of champagne at the party and that’s where we started talking about stardust“ “Since then, we’ve continued to collaborate on comics (such as the final chapter of Sandman) and in children’s books (such as Instructions either blueberrygirl). I don’t know if this last one has reached Spain adds Charles Vess. Neil Gaiman has been very busy lately with the adaptation of Sandman to a Netflix TV series. “The only thing I know is that he is very happy with the adaptation and that I am looking forward to seeing it.because it looks amazing” -Vess confesses-.







‘Sandman’ Page

He has also illustrated the book series ‘Terramar’ Other of Vess’s best-known works are the illustrations for two famous literary sagas: Game of Thronesof George R. MartinY Earthseaof Ursula K. Le Guin. “The first time I read Ursula K. Le Guin was in 1970. It was the original story of Earthsea. And when I knew that she might want to collaborate with me, I was overwhelmed and delighted. At the same time, I know that she, to illustrate Earthsea, had asked for something very specific, that the person who collaborated had to necessarily be in love with the story and that they go to enjoy this project. That’s why she called various artists.” “The most curious thing about the case,” he adds, “is that, in that meeting with her, he didn’t ask us to show him our drawings, but he just wanted to talk with us.It was a lovely talk. I wasn’t so interested in the contract, but being able to see Earthsea from his point of view and being able to broadcast it. We collaborated for three or four years and, at the end, he sent me one of his essay books with a dedication saying that he was the best collaborator he had ever worked with. And that made me feel very special.” “As we each lived on a different coast of the United States, hI had planned a trip to bring him the originals of my illustrations for Earthsea, because seeing the original is not the same as seeing a digital copy. But unfortunately, flying from her to visit her and bring her the original art from Earthsea, but unfortunately, Ursula passed away shortly before she was able to fulfill that wish.”







Cover of ‘Earthsea’