Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Daredevil and Kingpin, will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Echo’

The rumors have turned out to be true. We already know where we will meet Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock again. The actor who played “Daredevil” in the homonymous series that Netflix premiered was seen again in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with a small cameo, but we already knew that the character would return soon, this time within the umbrella of the Universe Marvel Cinematic. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that we will see him again in ‘Echo’, the ‘Hawkeye’ spin-off series centered on the character of Alaqua Cox.

He won’t be the only one coming back. It has also been confirmed that Vincent D’Onofrio will play Kingpin again in Disney + fiction. D’Onofrio had already appeared in the UCM in the series by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and the character is closely linked to that of Alaqua Cox, having acted as an adoptive father for her. Everything indicated that at least he would be back, but fans of the lawyer / vigilante will be jumping for joy. Well, there is more.

Also Jessica Jones?

The Weekly Planet podcast has commented that the plot of Daredevil will have to do with the search for an old ally, and all the rumors suggest that it will be none other than Jessica Jones, the character of Krysten Ritter in the Marvel-Netflix series and who has not yet made the leap to the UCM. This part is, at the moment, a rumor, and in fact there is no mention if Ritter would return to reprise the role, although it would be extremely strange if he did not if they have got Cox and D’Onofrio. Little by little they are integrating the Defenders into the main saga, although there are still no plans for any of them to lead their own project.

‘Echo’ will be directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, will feature Marion Dayre as head writer, and will have, in addition to Alaqua Cox again as Maya Lopez, Zahn McClarnon as her uncle William. The cast is rounded out by Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene. The story will follow Maya to her hometown, where she will investigate her roots. We will see it predictably next year on the Disney streaming platform.