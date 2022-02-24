Charlie Cox confirms that Daredevil will return in the MCU

the netflix Reckless starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a brutal vigilante trying to stop Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Kingpin. Viewers loved the darkest superhero. However, when Marvel considered Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and defenders all non-canon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were sad to see Cox go. When Spider-Man: No Way Home included a surprise cameo from Daredevil as a lawyer for Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Aunt May (Marissa Tomei), fans cheered. And it looks like Charlie Cox isn’t done yet, confirming that Daredevil will be back for “something else” in the MCU.

Charlie Cox | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Charlie Cox plays ‘really good lawyer’ Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the MCU

On spiderman: no way home, Tom Holland and Zendaya play Peter Parker and MJ caught in a crowd when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals his secret identity to the world.

Pedro needed a lawyer. And in Marvel Comics, superheroes turn to Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, or Nelson and Murdock’s Daredevil.

While Charlie Cox only appeared as Daredevil in the MCU for one brief scene, it opened the door to hundreds of possibilities. Also, the Disney+ Marvel show Hawk Eye saw the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin, battling Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

Fans first saw Cox and D’Onofrio in Reckless Season 1 in April 2015. However, after Netflix announced that it would not Reckless Season 4, fans worried that they would never see the actors in the roles again. Now, Cox has confirmed that they might be seeing a lot more, after all.

And with Reckless Coming to Disney+, more fans can watch the series.

Charlie Cox teased more Daredevil in the MCU after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

While Peter Parker from Holland left to trade a spell with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and team up with The amazing Spider Man Andrew Garfield and Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire Spidey, Cox’s Murdock disappeared from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, Charlie Cox revealed in an interview that “something else” was in the works for Daredevil.

“I know something,” Cox joked in an interview with RadioTimes.com. “I don’t know much, but I know there will be something more.”

While the relatives and star dust Actor Charlie Cox did not reveal any details about the role of the Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his ‘very good lawyer’ will return. However, he was worried that he did not even appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home at a point.

Matt Murdock Actor Thought He Dreamed About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cast Call

While Charlie Cox says that Marvel Studios has something in store for Daredevil in the MCU, he didn’t know if he would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back? do you want to be in Spiderman?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously, yeah! That would be surprising. I’m excited. I would love to do that. They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch’. And then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! It got to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’” Cox recalled.

Charlie Cox worried if his Daredevil would show up in the MCU at all in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel movie already had many cameos.

“I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen,'” he said. “But then I got a follow-up phone call.”

And now, fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Daredevil, the Kingpin, and even the Defenders.

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Is Bruce Campbell’s ‘Disheveled Man’ a Marvel Villain or an Old April Fool’s Joke?