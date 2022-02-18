Charlie Munger believes that cryptocurrencies are like a “venereal disease” and should be banned

Charlie Munger, The well-known vice president of Berkshire Hathaway and right-hand man of Warren Buffet, has no problem giving his most honest opinion on cryptocurrencies: he hates them.

In a shareholder question-and-answer session at the Los Angeles-based Daily Journal Corporation’s annual meeting, the 98-year-old investment icon compared cryptocurrencies to a sexually transmitted disease.

“I certainly have not invested in cryptocurrencies. I am proud that I have avoided them. They are like a venereal disease.”

Munger went on to express his contempt for Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, adding: “I wish they had been banned immediately… I admire the Chinese for banning them. I think they were right and we were wrong to allow them.”

Munger and Buffet are no strangers to criticizing and downplaying the emergence of cryptocurrencies. Buffett has previously ridiculed Bitcoin for being an asset that “creates nothing”; he has called it “rat poison squared” and has said that it is nothing more than a “deception that attracts charlatans”.

Munger’s imaginative portrayal of crypto does not seem to be reflected in Berkshire Hathaway’s new investment thesis, which is softening its exposure to crypto.

In a securities presentation late Monday, Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had increased its exposure to cryptocurrency by purchasing $1 billion worth of Nubank stock, the largest fintech bank in Brazil, which is popular with local crypto investors.

“Investing in Nubank can be labeled as Buffett’s way of supporting the fintech/crypto world without retracting his past criticisms,” said Greg Waisman, co-founder and COO of cryptocurrency wallet service Mercuryo, adding that Berkshire now supports the “digital currency ecosystem indirectly.”

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts on Twitter were quick to respond to Munger’s comments about digital assets.

User “gmoneyNFT” pointed out the irony of Munger’s recent remarks to his 225,000 followers.

Charlie Munger: Fiat currency goes to zero Also Charlie Munger: Cryptocurrencies are like a venereal disease. I am proud to have avoided them.

While Cryptonator1337 took aim at Munger’s age, stating to his 35,000 followers that Munger may not be the best person to consult when it comes to new technology.

When Munger was born in 1924… .. Lenin died.

.. the Ottoman Empire ended.

.. Disney created the first cartoon.

.. IBM was founded in the State of New York.

.. the US president broadcast a radio program for the first time. But of course, let’s hear him talk about Bitcoin.

