Charlie Puth Catches Fortnite Fans’ Attention With Massive Update

Fortnite has done something it’s well known for again, and it’s another amazing collaboration. The Battle Royale game has established itself as one of the mainstays of pop culture in the gaming community. A few hours ago, Fortnite hosted the first collaboration with Charlie Puth.

This Battle Royale 2017 game always excels in achieving notable collaborations. Fortnite has collaborated with famous movies, series, artists and athletes. Recently, fans had the opportunity to embody the characters of the popular anime series “Dragon Ball Z.” Now, fans have also witnessed another fantastic collab.

Charlie Puth finds his way to Fortnite

Fortnite has not only collaborated with famous movies and TV series, but also with famous singers. In the past, Epic Games has hosted Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande in-game concerts. Additionally, they have also collaborated with Eminem, playing his songs on the in-game radio.

After so many successful musical collaborations, Fortnite has teamed up with Charlie Puth. The American singer rose to fame after his song See you next time and later came with other hits like One call and Left and right Fortnite shared that Puth will make his Fortnite debut at 7 PM ET on September 9.

The 2017 battle royale created a new area called IHeartLand, which includes the main stage and a large screen. Puth’s performance was broadcast live on that same gigantic screen. However, fans needed the island code: 6144-7573-9391 to see the concert live. However, Puth didn’t get a Fortnite skin like Grande.

Fans danced in front of the screen with their in-game characters as Puth sang his hits like Attention, See you later Stilland We don’t talk anymore. Additionally, players had a quest to discover five musical notes hidden on the island and attend the concert for 25 minutes for bonuses.

Twitter reactions to this musical collaboration

Fortnite fans were split in two as some considered this a huge win. They were happy with this collaboration with Puth. Meanwhile, some fans claimed they didn’t care about Puth and wanted the game to release skins like Desdemona. Let’s look at some of the fan reactions.

What do you think of Fortnite teaming up with American singer Charlie Puth? Share your opinion on this musical collaboration in the comments.

