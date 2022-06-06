Charlie Puth Reportedly Confirmed Collaboration With BTS

On June 5, Charlie Puth confirmed the collaboration with BTS during a recent interview and we can’t wait to hear the track!

Previously, fans speculated that a collab was on the way, but with this confirmation, we can finally look forward to it! Charlie Puth has been an avid fan of the group and even sang their song with BTS’s Jungkook at an award show a few years ago!

Charlie Puth performed at the iHeart Radio Wango Tango concert and had an interview with 102.7KIISFM. He revealed that his next album will be released in September. Asked about a possible collaboration with BTS, he replied: “I heard that too, and not everyone in my camp knows the day of its release. We legitimately have no idea when it will be released. We know it, but like we just decided it. »

Charlie Puth is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His first exposure came from the viral success of his song videos uploaded to YouTube. Charlie Puth’s debut studio album, “Nine Track Mind”, was released in January 2016 to moderate commercial success. The album was preceded by the singles “One Call Away” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (featuring Selena Gomez), which peaked at numbers 12 and 9 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the other hand, BTS will be releasing an anthology album ‘Proof’, which contains the story of 9 years after their debut. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, since this is an anthology album, it consists of a total of three CDs where the past, present and future of BTS coexist.