Charlie’s Angels: all the differences between the series and the movies

The Adventures of Charlie’s Angels They initially began as a television series that premiered in 1976 and ran until 1981, totaling 115 episodes and five seasons. Throughout those five years, the adventures of a team of women who work for the Townsend Agency, an organization of private secret agents, under the leadership of Charlie Townsend, their unknown boss, were told.

The original television series enjoyed huge popularity with audiences and was among the most-watched shows globally during its first two seasons. After its cancellation in 1981, the series continued to have fans throughout the world, which is why it was decided to bring the story to the big screen.

How does the Charlie’s Angels series tie in with the movie?

The films are a continuation of the original story of Charlie’s Angels with later generations of angels. In reality, although there are many differences in terms of technology and special effects, the story is practically the same, since the same common threads are always respected: three female detectives, a male boss whose voice is only known and various villains who stand in his way.

The original television series Charlie’s Angels from 1976 inspired the films “Charlie’s Angels” (2000) and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003), with John Forsythe returning as Charlie.

The movies of Charlie’s Angels they are set in a different time than the TV series, therefore they always present a different story. Mythology says that every time an angel leaves, she is replaced, so there are always three. The second film had more nods to the TV series than the first film, with Jaclyn Smith making a brief cameo appearance as Kelly Garrett.

Unlike the original series, which had dramatic elements, the 2000 film featured more comedic elements than were seen in the series. The film starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as three women who work at a private detective agency in Los Angeles. Bill Murray plays Bosley and John Forsythe reprized his role as the unseen voice of Charlie from the original series. In this movie, Tom Green and LL Cool J appear making cameo appearances.

Charlie’s Angels came to establish women as heroines at a time when only men had that role.

In the sequel, released in 2003, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu returned as the leads. This was John Forsythe’s last film appearance before his retirement and his death in 2010.

Elizabeth Banks directed a new film in the franchise, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as Charlie’s Angels. Although this version had many nods to the television series and the previous films, it did not have the expected reception by the public.

Which version did you like the most? Do you prefer the series or the movies?