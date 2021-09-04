Charlie’s Angels in Elisabeth Banks’ film with Kristen Stewart

Charlie’s Angels the film with the actress and director Elisabeth Banks, which is still inspired by the TV series of the seventies, is streaming on Netflix.

The return of the Angels presents some news. First of all new interpreters: Kristen Stewart, ( Spencer), Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.

CHARLIE’S ANGELS 2019 : THE PLOT

Sabina (Stewart) and Jane (Balinska) they are two spies with the task of protecting the Calisto, a powerful device important for the production of energy, but also very dangerous if used for the wrong purposes. A third angel joins the group, Elena (Scott). The three are thus forced to protect the Calisto chasing him around the world.

Between Turkey, Germany and Los Angeles, the Angels move with their typical ease, this time giving the story a decidedly more international imprint.

Some scenes were shot in ancient times Babelberg Studies, near Berlin, studios that have previously hosted the filming of many famous films including Metropolis from Fritz Lang.

There are always the Angels with their life, divided between fiction and truth, and there is Bosley, their handyman, direct connection with Charlie, the supreme leader.

The allure of the “sexiest spies in the world” is still intact even if the neo-angels cannot possibly compete with the iconic impact that the 1976 originals had.

CHARLIE’S ANGELS: EVOLUTION OF ANGELS

In 1976 Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Farah Fawcette they made their TV appearance on the ABC channel and immediately enjoyed great success.

Beautiful and never overly violent, the first angels possessed an elegant and naturally mysterious charm.

In 2000 they radically transformed their debut at the cinema with the first film directed by McG and performed by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. In the role of Bosley the irresistible Bill Murray.

With a rich cast, complemented by Melissa McCarthy, Luke Wilson and Sam Rockwelthere, the film was one of the largest grossing over $ 260 million.

In 2003, he comes out with the same interpreters Charlie’s Angel more than ever; here the enemy is the Los Angeles Mafia. New entry of the cast Demi Moore with Bruce Willis, Carrie Fish and Bernie Mac replacing Bill Murray as Bosley.

Now, in this new chapter of 2019, we find much more “mature” angels. This is certainly partly due to the director’s “female” point of view Elisabeth Banks (also a talented producer and actress) who has included much of the “feminist” spirit of cinema in recent times in the film.

His Angels are completely aware of themselves and give a lot the idea of ​​being a cohesive group and oriented towards a precise destination.

CHARLIE’S ANGEL’S 2019: WOMEN CAN EVERYTHING

The motto of the film itself, “Women can do it all“, Says a lot about the supporting spirit and philosophy of the film.

Many action scenes shot with adrenaline rhythm, but nothing exaggerated as it happens instead in McG’s films: Banks’s spies style is halfway between the charm and the hairdryer of the angel Farah from one part and the martial arts of Cameron or Lyu on the other.

This is because the woman is seen as capable of reaching the targeted goal with intelligence, resourcefulness and physical strength without necessarily transforming herself physically into a man.

In fact, great attention is paid to glamor, which has always been one of the hallmarks of Charlie’s. Although different from each other, each Angel has his own personal style ranging from jeans to combat boots or flashy dresses.

The clothes represent a world that reflects their personality in an identifying way. On the other hand, when there are the Angels in the middle, from the lipstick to the gun it is only a moment.

