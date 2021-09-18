Charlie’s Angels: plot, cast and sequel to the film with Cameron Diaz







Considered one of the most important television series of the seventies and eighties, Charlie’s Angels it has especially established itself for having included female characters in a genre mostly characterized by male protagonists. Years after its conclusion, in 2000, the first film dedicated to this franchise, naturally titled, came to the cinema Charlie’s Angels. Configured as a direct continuation of what is narrated in the series, with a new generation of Angels, the film is directed by McG, known for his action films. Even in this case, in fact, the story promises great entertainment and numerous comic moments.

Played by three splendid actresses, at that moment at the peak of their career, the film has thus allowed to update what the series has undertaken, delivering the story of the three special agents to a new generation of spectators. To gain more attention, moreover, the producers decided to sacrifice the dramatic elements present in the series to give more space to the acrobatic sequences and comic situations that are generated over the course of the story. Although welcomed by sometimes conflicting reviews, Charlie’s Angels it has established itself as a small cult, as well as an important title for its genre of reference.







Upon arrival in theaters, in fact, the film established itself as a good economic success, coming to gross about 264 million dollars against a budget of 93. This result allowed us to create further films dedicated to the characters here. protagonists, now part of the common imagination. Before embarking on the vision of this first film, however, it is advisable to further investigate elements such as the plot and the cast. Continuing reading here it will be possible to discover all this, as well as the streaming platforms where you can find the title.

The plot of the movie

The protagonists of the film are Alex, Natalie and Dylan, three special agents equipped with sophisticated technologies and great skills with martial arts. These are at the service of the mysterious Charlie, owner of the Charles Townsend Investigation, who contacts them only through his assistant Bosley, entrusting them with important missions. The new task that the three now have to carry out involves identifying Eric Knox, a software genius author of a revolutionary speech recognition system. In fact, he seems to have been kidnapped by Roger Corwin, owner of a satellite communications company. By undertaking their investigations, however, the three will soon understand how behind all this there is a larger and more threatening operation, which risks undermining world peace.

Charlie’s Angels: the cast of the film

To give new life to the three protagonists of the film it was absolutely necessary to rely on actresses who could be credible in those roles, and at the same time bring the right charisma to the characters. Numerous celebrated performers were considered for these roles, including Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Milla Jovovich And Jada Pinkett Smith. In the end, though, they got the part Lucy Liu, as Alex, Cameron Diaz, as Natalie, and Drew Barrymore, in those of Dylan. Barrymore also covered the role of producer for the film, supporting it financially. To give life to the three angels, the actresses had to undergo a long period of training, also specializing in combat and martial weapons. This allowed them to be further realistic in their interpretations, which were then particularly praised.

To give voice to the mysterious Charlie, however, is the actor John Forsythe. He was known for having already given voice to the same character in the television series, thus reprising the role here. In the shoes of his right arm, Bosley finds himself instead Bill Murray, while the brilliant Eric Knox has the face of today’s Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. Tom Green is Chad, Dylan’s partner, while Luke Wilson is Pete Kominsky, Natalie’s love interest. Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role as Joey on the sitcom Friends, is Alex’s partner. Tim Curry, known for giving a face to the clown Pennywise in the series It, instead, gives life here to Roger Corwin, one of the villains of the film. Crispin Glover, on the other hand, it is Il Secco. Particularly cryptic character, this one originally had several lines within the film. Since Glover found these unsatisfactory, however, he decided to mute the character, accentuating his aura of mystery.

Charlie’s Angels: the sequels, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Given the great success of the film, the producers immediately decided to make a sequel. Arrived in the cinema in 2003 with the title of Charlie’s Angels – More than ever, this again saw the actors of the first title reprise their respective roles, with also several new important entries in the cast. With a budget of 120 million, the film marked an equally satisfactory gross, reaching a total of about 260. Only in 2019 was a third film in the series made. This, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is a direct sequel to the first two titles, but features a new generation of Angels, played here by the actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

For fans of the film it is possible to enjoy Charlie’s Angels thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The film is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten Tv, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, just subscribe to a general subscription or rent the single film. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It should be noted that in the case of a rental, you only have a certain period of time within which to view the title. The film will also be televised on the day Saturday 12 December at 21:20 On the canal Rai 4.

