Charlie’s Angels was not a feminist manifesto: director attributes box office failure to lousy marketing

Charlie’s Angels – 31%, action-comedy film written and directed by Elizabeth Banks (BrightBurn: The Son of Darkness – 81%, Pitch Perfect 3 – The Last Note), from a story of David Auburn Y Evan Spiliotopoulosis an adaptation of Charlie’s Angels – 67% of the year 2000, which introduces Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott as the new generation of Angels who work for the detective agency Townsend Agency.

Also read: Hugh Jackman says no one ‘convinced’ him to return as Wolverine

This reboot under the command of banks It hit theaters in September 2019 and the reviews it garnered were mostly mixed. Performing poorly at the box office, the film failed to make the big splash it had hoped for and the installment was largely forgotten within a few months. In its first weekend on the billboard, Charlie’s Angels grossed just $8 million and left theaters with a total worldwide box office receipt of $73 million, against a $50 million production budget.

Certainly, the failure of this new version of Charlie’s Angels It was unfortunate, since it is a franchise with a lot of potential and the film had a formidable cast. According to information from ComicBookMoviethis feature film began to go downhill long before its release due to all the negativity that surrounded it and that increased after its release.

Do not miss: Katy Perry is criticized for including Jeffrey Dahmer in her song “Dark Horse”

elizabeth banks, director of the reboot, recently attributed the film’s box office flop to a poor marketing campaign. After what Charlie’s Angels landed in theaters and received poor treatment from critics, banks he wondered if moviegoers just weren’t interested in a female-led action flick. Now, in an interview with New York Times (via ComicBookMovie), the director suggested to the media that the failure of the feature film is due to the fact that “there was a disconnection on the marketing side”, which at the time would have implied that the film was aimed mainly at women.

As a result of this disconnection, elizabeth banks She feels that many overlooked the film, thinking that it was an installment focused on spreading feminist messages rather than being the fun action movie that it was intended to be. banks shared the following with the medium:

Let me say that I am proud of the film. I loved that Kristen Stewart was fun and light. I loved introducing Ella Balinska to the world. I loved working with Patrick Stewart. It was an incredible experience. It was very stressful, in part because when women do things in Hollywood it becomes this story. There was a story surrounding ‘Charlie’s Angels’ that said it was creating a feminist manifesto. She was just doing an action movie.

Don’t leave without reading: Blonde: Ana de Armas defends explicit scenes in the film and says that she did not feel exploited when doing them