Charlize Theron boasts image of his return to Fast and Furious

Lto eternal saga of “Fast and Furious” seems to have no end. However, he is getting closer and to conclude the story, the tenth and eleventh installments of the franchise, which is already in the pre-production phase, have as one of their surprises, the return of Charlize Theron.

This Monday, the actress confirmed in her account Instagram to return to the saga for the “F10”, with a photograph and the message: “She’s back baby”, and a black and white photo inside an elevator.

Her character appears with a new image and two people tied up next to her, who seem to be out of their minds.

The actress, 46, would have given an indication of what they would be the first images from the set of “Fast X”, the tenth installment of the franchise. In the second, she stands among several crew members, her eyes closed.

The South African actress was a villain of Dominic TorettoVin Diesel and his team during the eighth installment, with the character of Cipher. In this episode, he was able to manipulate Toretto’s decisions by means of threats and caused him to participate in a nuclear weapons thefteven betraying his friends, who turned against him.

She was also responsible for bringing in Dom’s dangerous brother: Jakob, played by John Cena, in “Fast and Furious 9”, on this tape, she was captured by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), although in the end he managed to escape. That left open the possibility for it to continue as part of the saga.

Directed by Justin Lin, the new installment will have many familiar faces, starting with himself Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Nathalie Emmanuelas well as the rest of the team. Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson.

In addition, Jason Momoa joins the cast of the tenth film, who will play a villain and told Entertainment Tonight in early April: “I’m going to work with Charlize first, which makes me very excited.”

For his part, Diesel announced that Brie Larson would also be incorporated into the story, sharing a selfie with the Academy Award winner on his Instagram account. Instagram.

“Yes, yes, yes… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel,'” he wrote. “There is clearly love and laughter in this picture. However, what you don’t see is the character that you will be introduced to in Fast 10.”

Diesel added: “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect…her Oscar, haha ​​it’s this deep soul to add something you might not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the Brie Family “.