Charlize Theron introduced Clea, her character in the Marvel universe

It’s official, Charlize Theron is the new addition to the Marvel universe. “Meet Clea,” wrote the South African actress on her social networks, along with a close-up of her face, characterized as the character that appeared in comics created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and another photo in which she is seen with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Although the blonde has a brief appearance in the post-credit scenes of Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, her post confirmed her continuity in the next superhero movies. What role will Clea play in the plot? She is none other than Strange’s disciple and lover. Together they will fight against the forces of darkness, even at times when their relationship is not optimal.

Also, Clea’s personal history has many details that enrich the story. On the one hand, she is a human-like being and is maternally related to the race of energy beings from another dimension, the Faltine; but she too is the daughter of Umar, niece of the demonic tyrant Dormammu, and has become ruler of the Dark Dimension.

On the other hand, Theron is in the middle of shooting Fast X, the first installment of the Fast and Furious finale, in which she will once again play the villainous Cipher. The production had several drawbacks, since a few days after the recordings began, Justin Lin resigned as director and was replaced by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, the man behind The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, among other titles.

But beyond the drawbacks, the actress was very happy about her return to the franchise and released the first images of Jason Momoa, who along with Brie Larson became the great additions to the story starring Vin Diesel. “Look who decided to join the party,” the interpreter published along with a photo with the actor who played Aquaman on the big screen. (NA)