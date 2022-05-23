Charlize Theron is “having fun” with an ex of Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian

The South African-American actress and model Charlize Theron, famous for her participation in films such as “Mad max”, “Fast and Furious 8 and 9” and “The Scandal”, is part of a gossip on social networks, as she is romantically linked to Gabriel Aubry, Canadian model who previously had a relationship with the socialite Kim Kardashian and with the actress and producer Halle Berry, world-renowned for her role as “Storm” for the X-Men saga.

In this way Theron ends her more than 7 years of being single since her breakup with the acclaimed American actor, writer, director, politician and winner of two Oscars Sean Penn. According to initial rumours, Charlize has been hanging out with Gabriel Aubry. They are very informal and “enjoy each other,” an anonymous source told UsWeekly.

Both, however, were paired before, because in 2017 they were photographed together outside the school where their children, who, it should be noted, attend the Santa Monica institute, located in California, United States.

Aubry separated from Berry in 2010, after five years of relationship and a daughter, whom they share. Likewise, she maintained a relationship with Kardashian for only two months, between November and December 2010.

A week ago Theron was in the spotlight announcing her addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This information was one of the great surprises of the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, specifically in the post-credits scene, in which you can see Clea, a powerful sorceress from the comics who asks the character of Benedict Cumberbatch.

Likewise, it is important to note that it was the actress herself who shared images of Clea on her social networks, a character who, according to Marvel comics, is the disciple and lover of Doctor Strange.