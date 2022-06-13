Charlize Theron no longer looks like that: unrecognizable, she has completely changed her mind!

There is something different about Charlize Theron. What ? Her hair. And their color. It is indeed a new look actress who presented herself on Saturday evening at the gala evening organized for the benefit of the association Africa Outreach Project (which she created in 2007 to help children affected by AIDS, editor’s note).

The Dior muse, who came in jeans and a white shirt, has temporarily given up on her favorite color, blond (from dark to platinum) and opted for a raven black color. But it’s not so much the color that changes her completely, after all, she has already sported it several times. No, what really freaks us out is seeing her with a mullet cut – a trend that’s been going back and forth since the 70s and has recently been embraced by Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish. A capillary metamorphosis that makes it almost unrecognizable and even gives it a little rock side, like Joan Jett, right?

But why this new haircut? Charlize, 47, adopted her for her new Netflix movie, The Old Guard 2 in which she will reprise her role as the immortal mercenary Andy. But before finding Badass Charlize in this sequel (during 2023 on the platform), the actress is expected in two other major projects: she will soon be appearing in The School for Good & Evil (to be seen on Netflix in September), and she will indeed be back in FastX (the 10th Fast and Furiousalready).

