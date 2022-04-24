Charlize Theron shares the first image in Fast and Furious 10

Actress Charlize Theron will return as the villainous Cipher in Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X).

In 2023 we will be able to see the tenth installment of the famous action saga led by Vin Diesel. Besides, Charlize Theron has confirmed on his social networks that he will be in Fast and Furious 10since she has uploaded a photo of the shoot where she can be seen in an elevator surrounded by several dead soldiers.

Here we leave the image:

the villainess Cipher (Charlize Theron)He is undoubtedly one of the most interesting characters in the saga. Since he debuted in Fast and Furious 8 (2017), as a cyber-terrorist who blackmails Dominic TorettoVin Diesel to participate in their plan to hijack nuclear weapons. He then repeated in Fast and Furious 9where she was captured by the Mr Nobody (Kurt Russell) and convinces Jakob Torretto (John Cena) to go after his brother. In the end she escapes and is a threat, not only to the protagonists but to the whole world.

The distribution is enlarged.

Directed by franchise regular justin linthe movie Fast and Furious 10 features Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Sung Kang as Han, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, and Charlize Theron as Cipher. In addition, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) has joined as a villain and actresses Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) in undisclosed roles. Not forgetting that other actors are expected to return, such as Jason Statham as Deckard and John Cena as Jakob.

Fast and Furious 10 entitled Fast X It will surely have a lot of impossible action, brutal chase scenes with cars or other vehicles and all the flavor of this great saga. We can see what’s in store for Cipher (Charlize Theron) when it opens on May 19, 2023.