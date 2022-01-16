Charlotte and Louis are back at school Here’s their “ordinary” student life

George, Charlotte and Louis went back to school. Here is their “ordinary” student life (Sunday 16 January 2022) The three little Cambridge I am returned in the classroom: the future king and sister at St. Thomas’s Battersea, little brother at Willcocks Nursery School. All three, a schooldespite the royal status I am “Normal children”. How dad William and mum Kate want Read on vanityfair

Advertising

infoitculture : Royal Family, what princes George and Charlotte eat for breakfast. Unbelievable – infoitculture : Kate and William, the unexpected breakfast of children George and Charlotte –

Latest News from the network: George Charlotte

Cinema, reviews of films in the theaters of Veneto: Latin America and others

The bar of high hopes of George Clooney JR grows up chasing the voice of his father who occasionally comes out of the radio and … Charlotte Rampling, here it is …



Kate Middleton prepares George for the throne. Starting with the wardrobe

… At the table with the Cambridge: George loves spaghetti carbonara but Charlotte prefers pizza › Charlotte from Cambridge, champion of nature, Kate Middleton fights for butterflies, the …



George, Charlotte and Louis of Cambridge: the best moments of 2021 Vanity Fair Italy

George, Charlotte and Louis went back to school. Here is their “ordinary” student life

The three little Cambridgeis are back in the classroom: the future king and his sister at St. Thomas’s Battersea, the little brother at Willcocks Nursery School. All three, in school, despite their royal status are …



Kate Middleton, the iron rule that imposes on children at school

Kate Middleton and William want their children to be treated like common pupils in school: no titles of nobility.

