Charlotte Bellis, the pregnant reporter rejected by New Zealand for anti-Covid regulations: welcomed by the Taliban

A surreal story. A pregnant New Zealand journalist was greeted by Taliban to Kabul after which, due to anti-Covidyour country has not authorized you to return from Qatar. Charlotte Bellisthis is the name of the reporter who told her “brutally ironic” story to the New Zealand Herald, in August she had worked in Afghanistan for Al Jazira together with her partner, the Belgian photographer Jim Huylebroek.

MORE INFORMATION

Covid, half of pregnant women in Lazio are without vaccine: the alert is triggered

She returned to Doha headquarters in September when she realized she was pregnant. Being illegal in Qatar to wait for a child without being married, the journalist decided to return to New Zealand but the strict anti-Covid regulations imposed in her country prevented her from entering.

Tribal elders telling me that New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis was allowed to stay in Afghanistan by the Haqqani network because they want her baby so that they can send him to a Pakistani madrassa. https://t.co/mnjNrDVByv – Sangar | سنګر پیکار (@paykhar) January 29, 2022

At that point she and her partner moved to Belgium but not having a residence permit, they could not stay. The only other country for which the couple had a visa was Afghanistan and so Charlotte decided to turn to her contacts among senior Taliban officials.

Unvaccinated pregnant woman hospitalized for Covid pneumonia. The head physician: “Hospital under pressure”

“We are happy for you, you can stay here, you will have no problem”, they told her, adding that they say they are married but if it turns out that it is not, “call them”.

“Everything will be fine,” they reassured her. Bellis, who is due to give birth to a baby girl in May, hasn’t been able to return to New Zealand yet but she said telling her story has speeded up the entry process. New Zealand’s Covid Emergency Minister Chris Hipkins has asked for an investigation into her case.