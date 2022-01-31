Charlotte Bellis, the story of the pregnant New Zealand reporter welcomed by the Taliban

An Al Jazeera envoy in Afghanistan, she discovered she was expecting a baby while she was in Doha, in the TV headquarters: having children there without being married is illegal and she has decided to return home, but due to anti-Covid rules there is no she managed. She then turned to her contacts among senior Taliban officials: “You can stay here,” they told her. The irony of fate, she said, “is that I myself had attacked the Taliban for the treatment of women and now I find myself criticizing my country”

Charlotte Bellis, a New Zealand journalist, told the “brutally ironic” story that happened to her in the New Zealand Herald: after discovering that she was pregnant in Doha, where it is illegal to have children without being married, she tried to return to her country. end was welcomed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. “If when you are pregnant and unmarried being hosted by the Taliban seems like a safe haven, it means that you are in bad shape …”, she said.

Afghanistan, Taliban prohibit the use of public toilets for women The journalist was sent by Al Jazeera to Afghanistan in August to follow the withdrawal of Western troops. She then returned to her all news headquarters in Doha, where she realized she was pregnant with her partner, the Belgian photographer Jim Huylebroek. In Qatar, however, having children without being married is illegal and the reporter has decided to quit her job and return to New Zealand. She but she had not come to terms with the strict anti-Covid regulations imposed by Jacinda Ardern’s government, which did not allow her to return home.

Coronavirus in Europe and in the world. Infographics The harsh rules set by New Zealand for those returning from abroad, including a ten-day quarantine in military-run hotels / prisons, have come under heavy criticism. Bellis explained that she had sent 59 questions to the New Zealand authorities to obtain an “emergency” go-ahead, without ever getting an answer. The journalist and her partner therefore decided to fall back on Belgium. But even there, she explained, they could not stop too much as she was not a resident. At that point, the only country for which both she and her partner had valid visas is Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, the child entrusted to US soldiers has been found: he is with his grandfather Bellis therefore decided to go directly to her contacts among senior Taliban officials. “We are happy for you, you can stay here, you will not have any problems”, she said that they answered immediately from Kabul. In addition, she said that they advised her to declare to be married anyway and to “call” them in case someone had come to know that it is not. “Everything will be fine”, the Taliban apparently reassured her. The irony of fate, wrote Bellis, “is that I myself had attacked the Taliban for their treatment of women and now Instead, I find myself criticizing my country “.

New Zealand, Covid forces Prime Minister Ardern to postpone her wedding The journalist, who is expected to give birth to a baby girl in May, has not yet managed to return to New Zealand. Chris Bunny, the head of the Isolation and Quarantine System, explained that the reporter’s application was rejected because she did not meet the requirement to leave within 14 days. New Zealand’s Covid Emergency Minister Chris Hipkins, however, has asked for an investigation into her case.