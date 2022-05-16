Charlotte Cardin dominates the Juno Awards gala and walks away with four trophies

Undisputed queen of the Junos 2022, Charlotte Cardin concluded a dream weekend yesterday at the Canadian Music Day televised gala by winning a fourth trophy, that awarded to Album of the Year .

phoenixhis very first album released in the spring of 2021, was particularly preferred to the most recent creations of international stars of the stature of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

Hearing her name, Charlotte Cardin jumped into the arms of her manager Jason Brando. “I am completely in shock,” repeated the 27-year-old artist.

In Toronto, no one has won more Junos than her. Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd settled for two wins. Justin Bieber has been cleared.

Charlotte Cardin’s harvest is all the more impressive as she has been rewarded in prestigious categories. Saturday, during the opening night, she left with her hands full after winning the Junos for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

The most nominated artist with six citations, she only escaped the Music Video of the Year and Fans’ Choice categories.

In addition to winning prizes, the Quebecer offered a nice version of her success Meaninglessembellished with a string section, during the gala.



Photo courtesy, CARAS/iPhoto Inc. Sitting at the piano, Charlotte Cardin sang Meaningless, the title that won her the Juno for Song of the Year on Saturday.

“Proud”

In front of the media, she admitted not believing everything that happens to her, she who, in addition, is currently performing in front of packed houses in Quebec.

“Already to be able to tour with the album phoenix, which we released a year ago, is amazing. Not only have we found our audience in the last few weeks, but to have this recognition across Canada is a great gift for me. I feel really, really proud of what’s going on right now.”

Asked who she would like to collaborate with between Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, Charlotte Cardin confessed a preference for the latter two, artists “whom she has admired and listened to for a very long time”, but she would surely not say no. in Mendes.



Photo courtesy, CARAS/iPhoto Inc. Artist Shawn Mendes receiving the Juno honoring his achievements on the international stage.



Open doors

From now on, the doors seem wide open to him to conquer the rest of Canada and, why not, the United States.

“My project is mainly in English, we’ve been trying to work on these markets for a long time, so it’s a great platform,” she said before the gala.

She has everything it takes to succeed, believes the big boss of the Juno awards, crossed on the red carpet. “She’s got incredible talent, but more importantly, she writes great songs and has a wonderful voice. In my opinion, that’s all that matters,” said Allan Reid.

finally get together

In addition to the successes of Quebec artists, who won 14 awards in total over the weekend, these 51and Juno Awards were an opportunity for Canadian artists to come together and celebrate music for the first time since 2019, in London.

“It’s cool to live this live. The last time, we were on our sofas in the living room”, rightly pointed out Dylan Phillips, of Half Moon Run, winner of the Juno for Alternative Adult Album of the Year, on Saturday.

Finalist of the Juno for the Instrumental Album, Jorane came to the same conclusion. “I’ve really had fun seeing people come together and party in the name of music and come back to society.”



Photo courtesy, CARAS/iPhoto Inc. Who else than the group Arcade Fire to conclude on the best of notes a fruitful Juno weekend for Quebec artists?

The evening ended with a performance by Arcade Fire. The Quebec group has just launched its new album and will certainly be among the favorites for Juno 2023, which will take place in Edmonton.

JUNO WINNERS

Album of the Year: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin

Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin Fan Picks: Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Group of the year: Arkells

Arkells Revelation of the year, artist: JESSIA

JESSIA Rap Album or EP of the Year: stockexchange, Haviah Mighty

stockexchange, Haviah Mighty International achievement: Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox

