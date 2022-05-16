Entertainment

Charlotte Cardin: Queen of the Junos

Undisputed queen of the Juno 2022, Charlotte Cardin ended a dream weekend on Sunday at the Canadian Music Day televised gala by winning a fourth trophy, the one awarded to the Album de l ‘year.

Phoenix, his very first album, released in the spring of 2021, was preferred in particular to the most recent creations of international stars of the stature of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

“I am completely in shock,” repeated the 27-year-old artist twice, on the stage of the Budweiser Stage, after jumping into the arms of his manager and friend Jason Brando when he heard his name ringing.

No one has won more Junos than her. Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd settled for two wins. Justin Bieber has been cleared.

Charlotte Cardin’s harvest is all the more impressive as she has been rewarded in prestigious categories. Saturday, during the opening night, she left with her hands full after winning the Junos for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

The most nominated artist with six citations, she only missed out on Music Video of the Year and Fans’ Choice categories. The latter was won by Shawn Mendes.

