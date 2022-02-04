Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam at the park, sports parents with Balthazar

READ ALSO >>> After the vent on horseback, Charlotte Casiraghi is casual with jeans and her husband

Being in the spotlight, Charlotte doesn’t care at all. And so, as soon as she can, she discards the clothes of the glamorous noblewoman and puts on the jumpsuit. At the playground she supervises the fun of the little one who launches on the scooter, helped in the task by Dimitri. They are really a happy family, with the couple of parents who wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to the serenity of their child. There was talk of a crisis between them, but they swept away the rumors with smiles and complicity.

Charlotte and Dimitri got married in 2019, but the year before they had become Balthazar’s parents. The family also includes Raphael, born in 2013 from the love of the princess and actor Gad Elmaleh, and Darya, 8, daughter of the film producer and his ex-wife, Russian model Masha Novoselova.

You may also be interested in: