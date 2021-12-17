News

Charlotte de Witte, “KNTXT 2Y Collector’s Box” is out

Great news for all Charlotte de Witte fans: the limited edition of KNTXT 2Y Collector’s Box is available for pre-order. The box includes all six releases released by the label, with music by the DJ, but also by ONYVAA, Alignment and Indira Paganotto.

But that’s not all. Because a limited edition of another Charlotte de Witte project will also be available, EP formula, in transparent red vinyl, which will be available for purchase exclusively through the box.

The Belgian DJ and producer recently held the title of # 1 in DJ Mag’s Alt Top 100. Further recognition after a year of exciting projects and live events. These also include the unforgettable live streaming set at the Mugello International Circuit.

Charlotte de Witte is also continuing to innovate her productions. In particular with the EPs Formula And Asura he combined his powerful techno sounds with trance, psychedelic and ambient rhythms.

KNTXT 2Y Collector’s Box, as mentioned, it will contain Nothingness, EP of Alignment, Power and Himalaya, two EPs by Indira Paganotto, and finally Lost Angeles by ONYVAA. All of these will be done on 140g black vinyl with exclusive artwork. In addition, they will be contained in a custom-made handmade box.

If that’s not enough for you, Charlotte de Witte will perform at the VW Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 17th, for the last KNTXT of 2021. This event will anticipate the biggest KNTXT rave ever in February in Ghent, Charlotte’s hometown, at Flanders Expo, where the DJ will play an exclusive 10-hour set that will last all night..


