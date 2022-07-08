Entertainment

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Nabilla, Kim Kardashian… the people slide of the week

Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed this week’s headlines, now’s the time to update! We start the week with the cotton wedding of Nabilla and Thomas Vergara. A year since the lovebirds said “yes” to the Château de Chantilly. The happiest day of their lives but also one of the worst, since while they were celebrating their wedding, their hotel room was robbed. All their wedding gifts were stolen, jewelry, but above all, they were very afraid for their son Milann who was sleeping with his nanny in the adjoining room.

We continue the slideshow with the fashion show of the week, that of Jean-Paul Gaultier in duet with Olivier Rousteing. An event that Kim Kardashian wouldn’t have missed for the world. She came for the occasion accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner and her eldest daughter North West. Lookée like a big, ring in the nose, dark glasses and Crocs compensated for 1000 euros, the teenager caused a sensation with photographers.

Also discover the birthday of the son of Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attalthe birth of a new member of the Hallyday family, Elon Musk well surrounded, Daphne Burki as a little rabbit and many others…

