Charlotte Gainsbourg, Nabilla, Kim Kardashian… the people slide of the week

Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed this week’s headlines, now’s the time to update! We start the week with the cotton wedding of Nabilla and Thomas Vergara. A year since the lovebirds said “yes” to the Château de Chantilly. The happiest day of their lives but also one of the worst, since while they were celebrating their wedding, their hotel room was robbed. All their wedding gifts were stolen, jewelry, but above all, they were very afraid for their son Milann who was sleeping with his nanny in the adjoining room.