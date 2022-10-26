Charlotte Gainsbourg presents unpublished family photos… A new song by Rihanna seems to be coming out soon…

October 26, 2022

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will present the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

Rita Ora and her companion, filmmaker Taika Waititi, will host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. The singer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder will therefore be at the PSD Bank Dome, in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13, reports Vulture.

This is the first time the couple, who reportedly wed in August, will present the event together. Rita Ora did it solo in 2017.

“I’m thrilled to be the presenter again, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it even more special. We’ve got everything you could want from this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy and above all amazing music. We can’t wait for the public to share these moments with us, ”wrote the singer.

In a joint statement, they added, “We are thrilled to present this year’s MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world. We look forward to sharing the evening with all these talented artists. »

Charlotte Gainsbourg unveils unpublished family photos

A new Rihanna song may be out Friday for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

A video, without sound, posted by Marvel Studios with the hashtag “Wakanda Forever”, the letter R, and the date of October 28, 2022 announces an event. And maybe it will be a new piece of Rihanna.

This publication seems in any case to confirm the insistent rumors which reported the return of the star on the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two new titles are expected when the film is released on November 9, as announced by Vulture.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Anti, Rihanna’s last album dates back six years. The star will also provide Super Bowl halftime in February 2023.