Charlotte Review (2021) – SOYDECINE.COM

Art, mental health and World War II are some of the themes that make up the essence of Charlotte, an animated biographical drama that comes to the Movistar plus platform with the intention of offering an emotional and inspiring drama about the life of the Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, although she does not always achieve her goal.

Charlotte trailer and synopsis

CHARLOTTE|ELEVATION PICTURES TRAILER

Charlotte follows the story of Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon (Keira Knightley) from her childhood in Berlin to her final days on France’s Cote d’Azur. Solomon is credited with creating what is known as the first graphic novel, and her legacy comprises the 769 works she painted between 1941 and 1943 in the South of France.

Charlotte’s review

Biographical stories always arouse interest among moviegoers due to their combination of real life events and cinematographic treatment, as well as the infinite possibilities from which a narrative of this magnitude can be approached.

In this case, the life and work of Charlotte is full of attractive moments and details for an exciting cinematic experience, but, unfortunately, the execution of her script is not up to the figure she portrays.

Quality artistic packaging

Charlotte’s strengths include beautiful animation that accurately and visually spectacularly recreates Charlotte’s paintings in bursts of color, as well as bringing World War II Europe to life with truly vivid settings and a high level of attention. to detail in the precision of the strokes. The creation of characters also presents a remarkable showiness with elegant designs that give expressiveness to the different individuals that swarm around the story, where Charlotte stands out with her sweet features and large eyes.

Michelino Bisceglia’s music features elegant compositions that tie into Charlotte’s artistic vein and give power to the images. An orchestral plug-in that works like a metronome.

The cast chosen to give voice to the characters includes renowned performers such as Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen Mccrory, Sophie Okonedo and Mark Strong. They all do good vocal work, but Knightley is the most memorable, with a smooth diction that brings Charlotte to life and captures the essence of the artist in all her complexity.

Many narrative failures for an interesting story

Charlotte’s script is the jarring element in a passable ensemble. The schematic nature of its structure pigeonholes the production in the general line of a biopic to use, without great surprises and a formal rigidity that makes the story insipid and takes away the emotion from passages of the narrative that clearly needed an extra addition to be effective.

The achievement of events in Charlotte’s life is a basic tour of the artist’s transcendence and worldly difficulties without rhyme or reason. Topics such as xenophobia, mental illness and death are approached without much tact and with a bizarre effect that disconcerts, until reaching an abrupt end, where any hint of authenticity is annulled.

The academicism that permeates the film makes it a cold product without the possibility of generating an emotional connection with the viewers. This causes the story to sacrifice an element that would make it more powerful and irretrievably lose the north.

In conclusion…

Charlotte has good intentions and impeccable animation, but all that effort is overshadowed by a lifeless story and questionable creative decisions. It is a correct film with many shortcomings.