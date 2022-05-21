Charlotte Salomon, the talented painter who was killed by the Nazis in Auschwitz at the age of 26

Charlotte Solomon. Self-portrait of the artist murdered in Auschwitz.

Between Nazism, tragedy, horror and death, a woman found her refuge through art. Perhaps as a way to channel the horror lived in own flesh until the last day of his life.

The story of Charlotte Solomon It is an example of struggle, tenacity and survival. He was born on April 16, 1917 in Berlin -at that time, the German Empire- into a family of Jewish origin from the German bourgeoisie: he managed to escape in full swing of Nazism and then took refuge in France. Now an animated film, directed by Tahir Rana and Éric Warin, about his life, was released in the United States .

But a neighbor ratted her out and in 1943 she was taken to Auschwitzthe largest concentration and extermination camp in the WWIIwhere she gassed to death. She was 26 years old and 5 months pregnant.

Charlotte Solomon. A work of the artist born in Germany.

Before, he had left a legacy: a series of 784 paintings give an account of the horror experienced , with many family losses. They are all women: her mother, grandmother, her aunt who had the same name, another aunt and her cousin committed suicide.

But art saved her from depression and protected her for a long time from the war. As if it were a way of telling what was lived. It is an impressive story through her paintings, the first of the graphic novel.

The Salomon family belonged to the German upper bourgeoisie: Albert, his father, was a prestigious surgeon and university professor . His mother, Franziska Grunwald, worked as a nurse. They lived in Charlottenbourg, a neighborhood associated with the upper class in the German capital.

On February 22, 1926, the woman committed suicide by throwing herself from a window in her house. Charlotte was 9 years old. The girl was told that her mother had died as a result of a severe flu and she lived much of her life with that belief. Meanwhile, her aunt, who also bore her name, also committed suicide when she was 18 years old.

After the loss of his mother, Albert interpreted that the best thing for his daughter was that she be educated by governesses until, four years later, the man married Paula Lindberg, an internationally renowned German opera singer. The woman encouraged the young Charlotte to pursue an artistic and musical career at a time when National Socialism was prevailing in Germany. In this way, art and music will become his two great passions.

Nazism. A still from the film about Charlotte Salomon.

Nevertheless, the Salomons managed to escape Nazi persecution after the arrival of Adolf Hitler to the power , in 1933. At the end of that year, his maternal grandparents also fled Nazi Germany and went into exile in Italy. A year later, they settled in Villefranche-sur-Mer, a coastal region in the south of France.

Despite the Nazi harassment, Charlotte continued to study art and beyond her 100 percent Jewish status, she was accepted into the National School of the Academy of Fine Arts, where she incorporated several official traditional techniques. Her works made of her in the ’30s show the influence of modern works. Those paintings were miraculously saved and are currently in the library of the Academy.

The young woman managed to save her skin in “The Night of Broken Glass”, the so-called Nazi march that led to a series of attacks, insults and lynchings against several Jews on November 9 and 10, 1938 in Germany and Austria. The same day, Charlotte had won first prize at the Academy. By that time she had abandoned her studies in that establishment but another student received the award Fearing that Salomon would be discovered because of her Jewish origin .

Nazi harassment of Jews in Hitler’s Germany was becoming increasingly untenable. In fact, Albert was detained for a short period. Meanwhile, his daughter took advantage of the occasion to escape from Berlin; she left her home and went to France to join her maternal grandparents. Albert and his wife Paula Lindberg then fled to the Netherlands.

In 1939, at the beginning of the WWII, Charlotte was confined in the Gallic country. There she saw how her grandmother committed suicide in front of her eyes, victim of a strong picture of depression. And when her grandfather tried to revive her, she told him her dark secret, which she would never have imagined: her mother, Franziska, had not died of the flu but that she had also committed suicide. The same thing happened with her aunt Charlotte, with another aunt, with her grandmother and also with her cousin. In other words, all the women in her family had taken their own lives.

Charlotte’s life, heart and mind were shaken by the wave of suicides of her loved ones. So, Charlotte took to painting pictures as a way of survival, as a way of feeling life, to channel the pain of the tragedy and avoid the depression that could cost him his existence. So, she started painting frantically to “create something truly crazy and unique”.

Charlotte Solomon. The artist murdered in Auschwitz.

And in just two years, between 1940 and 1942, the young artist produced a complex work that exhibits various artistic expressions such as theater, music and painting. It is about 1,325 gouaches (a technique that consists of diluting colors in water) that go from the first image, that of the suicide of her aunt Charlotte (1913), whom she could never meet, to the last, where she painted herself .

In 1940 Solomon became a notable plastic artist : he represented himself painting in front of the sea and on his back he wrote the name of the work Lifetime? or theater? (“Leben ? oder Theater ?”).

As a result of this enormous work, Charlotte managed to preserve her mental health and also safeguard her life. Charlotte displayed her artistic talent: only 23 years old, he described the horror who lived through these sequences of 784 paintings while hiding from the Nazis.

His monumental work is nothing less than the story of his own life, starring Charlotte Kann, an autobiographical and fictional character. For many, their artistic work is the prelude to the graphic novel .

His work was constructed through a symbolic language. It consists of a selection of 769 washes, with various texts and other musical pieces, and is divided into three parts: Prelude, Main Part and Epilogue. The first masterfully details episodes from his childhood in Berlin. The second is dedicated exclusively to Alfred Wolfsohn, her stepmother’s singing teacher, who would be her first love and also her partner. Meanwhile, in the last one she concentrates her life on the Côte d’Azur.

These paintings show Charlotte’s development as a woman and as an artist: her struggle against madness and her first love story as the nazi government it accumulates power.

painter. One of Charlotte Salomon’s works.

Charlotte was notably changing her style between one period and another, since her first paintings are very colorful. In addition, she exhibits the spaces and places where the artist spent her childhood thanks to her prodigious memory. Then her paintings become more and more abstract works.

The first drawings he had created are reminiscent of comics. They also talk about Charlotte’s parents, the depression suffered by her mother Franziska Grunwald and refer to the long list of mental illnesses that appeared in his family. Witnessing her grandmother’s suicide, the protagonist pleads, “My God, please don’t let me go crazy.”

streets. In the brushes of Charlotte Salomon.

The difference between the paintings of her mother’s imagined suicide and her grandmother’s, which she had witnessed, ranges from a child’s sense of loss to the grief of a wounded adult. In the former, he wields her beauty despite the tragedy, and in the latter, Salomon focuses his art through pain.

Thus, Solomon he etched semi-transparent text-covered overlays onto more than 200 of his paintings. He also combined text and image, making the pieces acquire a graphic narrative, with intertwined scenes.

In 1943, shortly before being betrayed by a French collaborationist to the nazis, Charlotte made the decision to take care of the immense work she had created. So, she decided to give her paintings to her doctor and asked her to hide them before being discovered by German soldiers.

That same year, charlotte She was sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp in Poland, where she was murdered on October 10. She was 26 years old and five months pregnant.

In 1947, two years after the end of World War II, his parents found those jobs. They were safe and sound in the shelter where the doctor had hidden them. So in 1971 the family decided to donate the works to the Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam. The museum exhibited much of his work in 2020 along with other current and contemporary film material.

Salomon created more than a thousand works in his life, of which 784 belong to the series “Life? or theater? His legacy still lives on.

The film was recently released charlotte in the United States, the animated film about the life of Salomon, the world’s first graphic novelist who was murdered during the Holocaust. The story narrates the last ten years of Charlotte’s life, in a war context. british actress Keira Knightley She put her voice to interpret the protagonist who left her legacy through her works.

“We are doing this for charlotte. She has been overlooked and belittled. This film is meant to draw attention to her,” said Julia Rosenberg, one of the film’s producers.

KEEP READING

Survivors of a Nazi massacre and a daughter who reconstructs history with poetry: Ana Wajszczuk, author of “The Book of Poles”

Anne Frank: they take out of circulation the book that accused another Jew of handing over the family