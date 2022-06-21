Charly López attacks Paty Manterola

Charlie Lopez was invited to host the program ‘First hand’ together with Gustavo Adolfo Infante and Addis Tuñón, so he took the opportunity to talk about his special participation in the successful tour ’90’s Pop Tour’ as part of the group Garibaldi.

During the conversation, the singer recalled that Paty Manterola would not be on the tour due to an agreement with her husband and family of not giving concerts in places where they sell alcohol, however, at the last minute they negotiated with Ari Borovoy, producer of the tour, to be part of said show, “Honestly speaking, and you know that I am very forthright, she had agreed with her husband and children not to work in places with alcohol. The five remaining Garibaldis said: ‘Well, we’ll take her out of this, this’, because we can’t judge if it’s right or wrong”.

After clarifying that Paty had agreed to go on the tour without any restrictions, Charly revealed that Manterola’s attitude is quite unpleasant: “From my point of view, very personal, like cool, but defensive, believed, like bloody, heavy”, lashed out

After launching the strong comment, he said: “And she is my sister, we have fought very hard, but this time it was like: ‘We are already mature, we are going to take this maturely’. You want to do it, we do; you don’t want to, we can’t force people either.

The singer highlighted the professionalism of his partner, who, despite the fact that she was not at the rehearsals, carried out her work, but clarified who has become very indifferent: “She is not rude, let it be clear, she greets us very cordially, but she is not the same Paty as before, when we have known each other for 35 years, we know what we have done in our careers, we know our lives and we cannot read each other’s letters. gypsies”.

Finally, Charly explained that when Paty Manterola joined the tour, Paola Toyos had to leave: “We spoke clearly with her, we told her: ‘If an agreement is reached with Paty, we will lower you’, the arrangement was reached and Paola understood it”, answered.

However, he mentioned that Paola and Agustin Arana will join Garibaldi’s individual tour: “Possibly Paola and Agustín will go up for the tour that we are going to do as an individual group, in palenques, so that instead of being six, we are eight”he concluded.