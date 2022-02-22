Charly Rodríguez and the data that will make Monterrey fans furious

There is no doubt that Charly Rodríguez is one of the best players to come to Cruz Azul this year. Despite his absence against Forge for the Concachampions, He started this Sunday in the victory over Toluca by 4-1 and even provided an assist for Juan Escobar’s goal at the start of the game and had his own score in the complement to unlock the scoring and return the lead to your team.

With three goals in just six appearances in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, not counting the two assists, his future looks very promising, much more than he could have obtained if he continued with Rayados. In fact, The fans of the Nuevo León club have been enraged on social networks by the effectiveness of the midfielder outside of La Pandilla.

Through his Twitter account, sports commentator Luis Fernando Ibarra He stated that Monterrey is not for everyone due to the pressure that wearing the Albiazul shirt means. Then, published that Charly had already scored the same goals in six games with La Maquina as in six years with Rayadoswhich earned him the target of some ridicule.

Of course, there were also those who supported the journalist, mostly fans of Javier Aguirre’s team, while Others limited themselves to expressing their dissatisfaction with the exchange that was made for Luis Romo. The former Cruz Azul did not perform as expected in Guadalupe and barely has an assist against Necaxa in his personal brand.

It should be noted that what was mentioned by Mr. Luis Fernando Ibarra is not even a specific fact, since Charly Rodríguez scored seven goals in Rayados. He scored four for Liga MX, two for Copa MX and one in the 2019 Club World Cup, in addition to registering a total of 19 assists in his 139 presentations. The mark of the three goals, in any case, corresponds to his performance in the 2019-2020 season and not to his six years at the club.