Charly Rodríguez drops out for the rest of the tournament

hard low the one that has Blue Cross for him rest of the tournament. Charlie Rodriguez suffered a fibular fissure of the right leg and it is difficult for him to return, because a recovery time of 4 to 6 weeks is estimated.

halftime was able to confirm the footballer’s injury that this sunday had light medical therapy. Charlie came out of change in last Friday’s game against Mazatlan after a strong entrance by Jefferson Intriago, who hit the heel of his right foot.

Juan Reynoso will not be able to count on his footballer or for Liga MX neither for the Second Leg of the Semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions League against Pumas this Tuesday.

If the Machine manages to advance in Liguilla of this Closing 2022, could have his reinforcement againbut it will depend on how far the celestial box reaches.

DISQUALIFICATION

The celestial directive analyzes asking for disqualification from Jefferson Intriago or some suspension punishment because they consider that the move was recklessalso the cannonball footballer he was only reprimanded for his action.

I CANNOT HAVE A SUBSTITUTION

The drop is quite significant for the Machine every time the footballer had become a fundamental piece for the painting both in the League and in Concahampions adding three goals and two assists in this tournament.

According to the Liga MX regulations, the celestial institution cannot request the substitution of the player because the Rodriguez’s injury does not qualify for having youn minimum recovery time noted in the document that is older than six months.

Besides, the deadline for an extra registration was until Tuesday 1 february of this year. It is so there is no way that Reynoso can have a substitute and he will have to face the League and Concacaf without his reinforcement.