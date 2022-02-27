Charly Rodríguez, player who was rediscovered in Cruz Azul

Charly Rodríguez has earned the support and admiration of the cement fans (Photo by: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The Basque Aguirre was clear with Charlie Rodríguez: for Clausura 2022 he would no longer be a starter in scratched. Soccer gives many rematches and it seems that it is time for Rodriguez’s revenge, but this time he will have to do it with the Cruz Azul squad.

For a period of two years, Charlie has shown an optimal level on the field, which led him to win the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and also to win a couple of championships with Monterrey. However, the characteristics that Javier Aguirre was looking for in the midfield for Rayados did not correspond to those of Rodríguez, which was also a reason to carry out an exchange with Cruz Azul to get Luis Romo.

And it seems that Carlos has rediscovered himself in The Noria. At the age of 25, he is experiencing one of the best moments in his career, asserting his status as a reinforcement with the Machine, Well, with just six games played, he has distinguished himself with three goals and two assists, a situation he was never able to experience while playing for the Monterrey team.

The tactical system John Reynoso in Cruz Azul it also benefited the footballer by moving from natural contention to an interior midfielder that can have more presence in the rival areas and generate greater offensive dynamism for his team, which is complemented by the good moment that his teammates have presented Uriel Antuna, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira and Bryan Angulo.

In terms of professional growth, Carlos leaving Monterrey was the wisest thing he could have done. Although Rayados has become one of the most important teams in the country, its high player transfer costs discourage potential buyers in Europe.

To maintain your style of play and level of competition, Charlie could be one of those summoned Gerardo Martino to compete in Qatar 2022, if the Mexican National Team qualifies, because it is doubtful that the national coach will make the same mistake as Monterrey.

