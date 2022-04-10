Charly Rodríguez would miss the rest of the campaign due to a fibula injury

the mexican soccer player Carlos Rodriguez of the Cruz Azul team within the MX Leaguewould be missing the rest of the campaign after suffering an injury in the duel against the Mazatlán FC team, in the actions of day 13 of this Closing Tournament 2022.

The midfielder of the Cementero team, led by the Peruvian technical director Juan Reynoso, was injured after a strong attack by Jefferson Intriago and after the studies it was revealed that he has a fissure in the fibula of his right leg.

Read also: David Faitelson closes the doors of the Tri to Julio César Furch

According to information from the ESPN chain, midfielder Charly Rodríguez would be out of circulation for about 6 weeks, returning to training on the dates that the Liga MX final would be played on May 26.

This is a strong loss for the Cruz Azul team led by technical director Juan Reynoso, since he had been a fundamental part of his approach this season and was one of the most unbalanced players.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

Also according to information from ESPN, the Cruz Azul board headed by its manager Jaime Ordiales, would be seeking a disqualification for the player Jefferson Intriago from Mazatlán FC, in case the disciplinary commission finds the Ecuadorian responsible for the injury.