‘Charm’ wins the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Hand in hand with the unmistakable yellow butterflies of Gabriel García Márquez, “Encanto” conquered the audience and the Academy with its magical realism, which this Sunday awarded it the Oscar for best animated film.

The Disney production is a love letter to Colombia, which brings its cultural and natural richness to the screen to tell the story of the Madrigals, a family with superpowers who live in a magical place in the middle of lush mountains.

“I am very proud to be part of a film that brings beautiful and diverse characters to the fore, and that people from all over see themselves reflected in the film,” said producer Yvett Merino upon accepting the statuette.

To the rhythm of vallenato, with the aroma of coffee and the flavor of arepas, the Madrigals use their gifts to help the community in which they live, but the magic begins to disappear, challenging the resilience and unity of the family.

The production is also nominated for best song with “Dos oruguitas”, performed at the gala by Colombian Sebastián Yatra and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as the rest of the film’s soundtrack, four hands with Germaine Franco.

The powerful ballad marks the emotional climax, and leads to the most symbolic scene in the film: the moment in which Grandma Alma clings to the enchanted light to carry on after her husband is killed by people who invade their land and they force them to flee.

The drama of those displaced by the internal conflict in Colombia was thus also reflected in the animation, which was nominated along with “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchell family vs. the machines”, and “Raya and the last dragon” .