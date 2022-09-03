Charr transforms into Cheetah, the villain from Wonder Woman, with this amazing cosplay bodypaint

This Body Makeup Artist Gets A Stunning Result Of The Cheetah From The Wonder Woman Comics

Although it can be debated who is the nemesis of wonder-woman in the DCEUnone of his enemies from the comics stand out as much as cheetah. The wild villain has had several appearances over the years, but none as prominent as the version of Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva. In the amazon series Dick Giordano Y George Perez from the ’80s, the character had a surprising new origin rather than just another character in a costume.

Although Dr. Minerva is not the original Cheetah from DC Comics, is the main one without a doubt. As we said before, the new version appears for the first time in number 7 of Giordano and Pérez’s Wonder Woman. Fans can read about Dr. Minerva’s new origins in issues #28-29.

During a research mission in an African jungle, Dr. Minerva meets a high priest native to Urzkartagan called Chuma. He soon discovers that the town is looking for an offering for their cheetah god. In the end, another tribe kills everyone except Minerva and Chuma. Minerva offers to participate in the ritual herself, but it goes awry and she becomes the wild cheetah. She regularly fights Wonder Woman and often team up with lex luthor.

The attractiveness of the character makes artists decide to create andhe cheetah cosplay using using various techniques, in this case the body painting.

One of the best Cheetah cosplays made with bodypaint

The bodypainter Charr posted his work on Reddit (u/rednamrahC). He’s pulled off an unmistakable Cheetah look and shows that maybe fans are better at bringing comic book designs to life. The colors, the yellow eyes and the general appearance more closely resemble Dr. Minerva from the comics of the new 52especially number 14 of the League of Justice of Geoff Johns Y Tony S Daniel.

She goes even further on her Instagram (@Charrar.b), where she records a video of herself growling menacingly at the camera. The way she moves the black, orange, and yellow paint reveals how comic book illustration can come to life.

Tony S. Daniel’s art during the New 52 era, especially in Superman/Wonder Woman, Justice League Y Deathstroke, proves that he is one of the best Wonder Woman and Cheetah designers today. Of course, some fans prefer George Perez’s retro look to Daniel’s contemporary classic, but most, if not all, agree that Cheetah definitely earns her place as Wonder Woman’s main villain. Whether she plots to destroy Wonder Woman as Lex Luthor’s strategic ally or goes straight for the Amazon, her animalistic instincts make her one of the most dangerous threats to DC’s heroes.

