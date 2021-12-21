Chart Wars: Riot Blockchain and Marathon look at Bitcoin

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) e Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) have both formed daily chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction: Marathon and Riot showed possible reversal candles on Monday, often found at the bottom of a bearish trend.

Both stocks have plummeted in the past six weeks: Marathon has lost more than 60% from its all-time high of $ 83.45 reached on November 9; Riot has lost 52% of its value since it peaked at $ 46.28 on Nov.15.

Marathon and Riot are companies influenced by both the cryptocurrency market and the general market, currently both in turmoil: the leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was down 32% from its all-time high of $ 69,000 reached on November 10, while the SPDR S&P 500 retraced around 4% from its all-time high of $ 473.54 recorded on November 22.

On Monday, Marathon and Riot printed possible reversal candles, which are often found at the bottom of a bearish trend; however, it should be noted that events that are crucial to the direction of broad markets and news about a stock can quickly invalidate these patterns.

As the saying goes, “the trend is your friend until it is” and any trader managing a position should have a clear stop in place and manage their risk versus return.

A look at Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been trading in a bearish trend since reaching its all-time high, but on Friday, Saturday and Monday it rebounded from the $ 45,496 level, creating a bullish pattern called a triple bottom.

If Bitcoin falls below this level, this will confirm that the bearish trend is still intact, which would likely cancel the reversal candle on the Marathon and Riot charts.

If the cryptocurrency is instead able to hold above this level and consolidate sideways, the bulls may be able to regain control and force Bitcoin to react to the bullish pattern.

To reverse the trend, Bitcoin must first regain the eight-day exponential moving average as support: if the cryptocurrency manages to do so, it will have room to push higher beyond the descending channel in which it has traded since December 7.

The Marathon chart

By mid-afternoon on Monday Marathon was printing a doji candle on the daily chart, an element that may signal an upward reversal.

The Marathon Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the stock is about to rebound, as its measure is low at 32%: when a stock’s RSI approaches or reaches the 30% level, that stock becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.

Marathon has resistance above $ 34.41 and $ 38.89 and support below $ 30.55 and $ 27.13.

Riot’s chart

On Monday, Riot’s daily candle was switching from an inverted hammer to a doji candle, both of which are reversal candles when they are at the bottom of a bearish trend.