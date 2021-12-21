Chart Wars: Riot Blockchain and Marathon look at Bitcoin
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) e Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) have both formed daily chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction: Marathon and Riot showed possible reversal candles on Monday, often found at the bottom of a bearish trend.
Both stocks have plummeted in the past six weeks: Marathon has lost more than 60% from its all-time high of $ 83.45 reached on November 9; Riot has lost 52% of its value since it peaked at $ 46.28 on Nov.15.
Marathon and Riot are companies influenced by both the cryptocurrency market and the general market, currently both in turmoil: the leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was down 32% from its all-time high of $ 69,000 reached on November 10, while the SPDR S&P 500 retraced around 4% from its all-time high of $ 473.54 recorded on November 22.
On Monday, Marathon and Riot printed possible reversal candles, which are often found at the bottom of a bearish trend; however, it should be noted that events that are crucial to the direction of broad markets and news about a stock can quickly invalidate these patterns.
As the saying goes, “the trend is your friend until it is” and any trader managing a position should have a clear stop in place and manage their risk versus return.
Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin towards Christmas in decline
A look at Bitcoin
Bitcoin has been trading in a bearish trend since reaching its all-time high, but on Friday, Saturday and Monday it rebounded from the $ 45,496 level, creating a bullish pattern called a triple bottom.
- If Bitcoin falls below this level, this will confirm that the bearish trend is still intact, which would likely cancel the reversal candle on the Marathon and Riot charts.
- If the cryptocurrency is instead able to hold above this level and consolidate sideways, the bulls may be able to regain control and force Bitcoin to react to the bullish pattern.
- To reverse the trend, Bitcoin must first regain the eight-day exponential moving average as support: if the cryptocurrency manages to do so, it will have room to push higher beyond the descending channel in which it has traded since December 7.
Do you want a direct analysis? You can find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Marathon chart
By mid-afternoon on Monday Marathon was printing a doji candle on the daily chart, an element that may signal an upward reversal.
- The Marathon Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the stock is about to rebound, as its measure is low at 32%: when a stock’s RSI approaches or reaches the 30% level, that stock becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.
- Marathon has resistance above $ 34.41 and $ 38.89 and support below $ 30.55 and $ 27.13.
Riot’s chart
On Monday, Riot’s daily candle was switching from an inverted hammer to a doji candle, both of which are reversal candles when they are at the bottom of a bearish trend.
- Like Marathon, Riot’s RSI is also close to oversold territory, at a level of around 33%.
- It should be noted that reversal candles are retroactive indicators, as it will take Tuesday’s candle to confirm the pattern.
- Riot has resistance above $ 23.93 and $ 27.46 and support below $ 20.68 and $ 17.90.