chased by the tsunami, this is how he manages to save himself. Shocking – Daily Free

chased by the tsunami, this is how he manages to save himself. Shocking

Tonga

Like the superhero Aquaman. A 57-year-old man, a disabled carpenter, was swept away by the waves of the tsunami caused by the submarine eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, and swam 27 hours to return to the mainland and save his life.

Lisala Folau, as he relates Sky News, found onisland of Atata – populated by just 60 people – and was busy painting his home when he was surprised by rogue waves. At around 7 pm on Saturday, January 15, the man sought shelter in a tree. When he got out, however, he was overwhelmed by the water and was dragged offshore.

I floated, tossed here and there from the waves that came non-stop “, says Folau, who has always had walking problems. The man explained that he had swam about seven and a half kilometers up to the coasts of the island of Tongatapu, where it landed around 10 pm on Sunday 16 January. His enterprise – a real miracle – went viral on social media and Folau was renamed “Aquaman”, as the superhero protagonist of comics, cartoons and films.

