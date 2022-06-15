Chasing a dream: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Chasing a dream”

Inspired by a true story chasing a dream can be seen in the room of your favorite cinema.

Actress Rachel Griffiths directs her first feature film, a moving story in which a young woman dreams of the impossible.

In chasing a dream, Michelle Payne dreams of winning the melbourne cupthe most difficult horse race. At the age of 15, this girl decides to give up school to become a jockeyafter several failures and a family tragedy, followed by his own fall from a horse, he almost ends up giving up on his dream.

But with the love of his father and his brother Steve, Michelle won’t give up Against all medical advice and odds, she rides on and meets the Prince of Penzance. Together they will try to overcome impossible odds to achieve the dream: A trip in the melbourne cup.

Do not miss this great story of perseverance, a good option to see on the big screen of your favorite movie theater.

chasing a dream

(ride like a girl)

By Rachel Griffiths.

With Sam Neill, Teresa Palmer, Sullivan Stapleton, Sophia Forrest, Zara Zoe, Brooke Satchwell, Anneliese Apps.

Australia, 2019.

XM