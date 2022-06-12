Chasing a Dream | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Usually in sports tapes, family themes, self-improvement or a teaching that will leave the viewer thinking and reflecting on his life are always addressed, although some have taken the place of comedy and exploit the sport in question. It is always quite interesting to see this type of genre because the mixture of various factors can result in the delivery of endearing feature films and not just bringing physical practice to the big screen.

Fighting with my Family (86%), The Way Back (92%), King Richard: A Winning Family (88%), Me, Tonya (96%), Against the Impossible (94%), Revenge (60%), Creed: Heart of a Champion (94%), Rush, Passion and Glory (89%), Blood, Sweat and Glory (49%), The Last Fight (83%), Cheap Shot: The End Game (31%), The Game Of Fortune (94%), A Possible Dream (66%), The Fighter (86%); They are the clear examples that the sports genre is a wide range of possibilities. Well, from a simple idea or story can come an execution on the big screen of the best. What is different about Chasing a Dream (74%)?

Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer) dreams of the impossible: to win the Melbourne Cup, the most difficult horse race. At 15, she drops out of school to become a jockey and after several failures, a family tragedy followed by her own fall from a horse nearly ends the dream. But with the love of her father (Sam Neill) and her brother Stevie, Michelle won’t give up. Against all medical advice, she rides on and meets the Prince of Penzance. Together they overcame impossible odds to achieve the dream: a trip to the 2015 Melbourne Cup, at odds of 100 to 1. The rest is history.

On the one hand, it is pointed out that it is a solid account of a story that has high doses of moving elements, it is a story about human determination in the face of tragedy. It can hardly be avoided, since it generates a completely positive mood in the viewers. One of its strongest points is that even though the public is not a fan of horse racing, they will find unparalleled interest. You can’t help but smile at the big heart she poses alongside her openness and warmth.

In addition, despite being part of a conventional biopic, it has a rhythm that does not fall at any time and encourages the viewer to get motivated. Director Rachel Griffiths found a way to connect and make her work resonate with the audience. On the other hand, some review negative areas such as the fact that it is known from the beginning what its end will be, it plays it safe without taking risks, which would have been interesting to subvert the formula of this genre since it does not revolutionize anything.

Without further ado for the moment, we leave you the reviews of Chasing a Dream (74%):

Peter Bradshaw of Guardian:

The big heart of this film convinced me despite my total ignorance of the world of racing. It’s a bit silly and feels like a TV movie, but you can’t help but smile at its bluntness and comforting warmth.

John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter:

An inspiring but standard sports story (…) horse lovers will be the most vulnerable moviegoers to its modest charms.

Joyce Slaton of Common Sense Media:

Even people who don’t care about horse racing will probably be thrilled by this beautiful and exciting biopic about a barrier-breaking female athlete.

Sarah Ward of ScreenDaily:

“Chasing a Dream” is designed to create a good mood and it works in that sense.

Graeme Tuckett of stuff:

…is a solid retelling of a story that is inevitably poignant and triumphant (…) as a celebration of human determination in the face of tragedy, it’s hard not to recommend it.

Virginia DeBoltof Old Ain’t Dead:

Even as an ordinary biopic with all the beats you’d expect from such a film, ‘Chasing a Dream’ is still inspiring and exciting to watch. Michelle Payne was the extraordinary in this story.

Phil Jeng Kaneof Accessreel.com:

It definitely has the ingredients to be an inspiring and enjoyable film. Griffiths has managed to find and tell a story that will resonate with the audience.

Jim McLennanof Girls with Guns:

…suffers from what is probably an unavoidable problem given the source material: we know how it’s going to end and how it’s going to get there too. Given this, it might have been warranted to take a few more risks with the approach or character portrayals. Instead, Griffiths seems determined to take the safest route she can find between plot points that are largely obvious.

Simon Miraudo of Student Edge:

Chasing a Dream takes the typical template for this type of film and refuses to subvert it, despite the pioneering theme at its center and the rare female cinematic lens through which the story is told. It hits all the beats that someone looking for uncomplicated storytelling would want. If you’re looking for something more, or something a little better, you won’t get it here.

Andrew F. Peirceof The Curb:

For most of the movie, the problems that plague ‘Chasing a Dream’ are many. With weak direction from Rachel Griffiths, a lukewarm script, poor casting decisions, and an obvious controlling hand from the racing industry, there’s little to recommend here.

