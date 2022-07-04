“Chasing Tomorrow” tonight on 6ter with George Clooney, Britt Robertson and Hugh Laurie

To share











On TV tonight on 6ter and streaming: Chasing tomorrow (2015) by Brad Bird with George Clooney, Britt Robertson, Tim McGraw, Hugh Laurie and Raffey Cassidy as cast. Information and opinions from Bulles de Culture on this Disney science fiction film rebroadcast on Sunday July 3.

Summary : United in spite of themselves by fate, Frank Walker, a disillusioned inventor, and Casey Newton, a teenager with a strong character passionate about science, embark on a perilous quest that will lead them to a mysterious parallel universe where nothing is impossible. What they discover there will change the world — and themselves — forever.

Excerpt from the review of Culture Bubbles on feature film Chasing tomorrow written when it was released in cinemas:

With a George Clooney as a grumpy inventor, a Hugh Laurie as a confident villain and a convincing young actress, Britt Robertson, Chasing tomorrow is a vintage entertainment pleasure, at the same time rhythmic, original, sometimes strange, and successful.

Shooting secrets, anecdotes: did you know? This is the 5th feature film by Brad Bird and his 2nd in live action.

Will there be a Chasing Tomorrow 2 ?

A priori no, especially after the failure of the film in cinemas.

Learn more:

Chasing tomorrow airs on 6ter and streams on 6play on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 9:05 p.m.

Film from 12 years old