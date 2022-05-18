Châteaubriant: the man who wanted to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo sentenced

The Scout of Châteaubriant See my news

Follow this media

The former “sports advisor” to professional football players had produced a false recording on the sidelines of Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged visit to Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) in 2020. ©Анна Нэсси / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

A ex-“sports adviser” professional soccer players been sentenced this Monday, May 16, 2022 by the Nantes Criminal Court for having produced a false recording on the sidelines of the alleged coming of the Portuguese international striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Chateaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) in 2020.

The defendant was specifically found guilty of having “used” an audio montage that he had presented as the recording of a telephone conversation with a journalist from L’Equipe in which the latter made racist remarks.

As a reminder, the defendant and a business manager of La Chapelle-Glain (Loire-Atlantique), intended to invite the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or to their operation “One day a dream” on March 28, 2020.

Problem : the day before, the Portuguese international was to play a match in Qatar with his national team, and several media had consequently expressed their reservations concerning his arrival in Châteaubriant.

A “beautiful smokehouse”

From February 2020it was so “in contact” with a major reporter for the sports daily, summed up the president of the criminal court on Monday, May 16, 2022: his diary had echoed this “beautiful humbug”.

Between February and March 2020the defendant – who is currently following “training as an ambulance driver” – had “attempted to contact” the journalist sixty-three times through the standard. The Team had thus filed a complaint in June 2020.

The man therefore appeared for these “repeated malicious telephone calls”, but he was relaxed on this point : the offense is “not sufficiently characterized” from a legal point of view.

Videos: currently on Actu

“They promised me many things and never did,” explained for his part the defendant to the Nantes judges. “After the publication of their sidebar, throughout France, I passed for someone who was leading a project of humbug. »

An audio montage transmitted to the ex-agent of Benzema

It was in this context that the defendant had therefore been accused of having communicated to the former agent of the French striker of Real Madrid Karim Benzema a recording of a conversation with the supposed voice of the journalist who said “It’s always the same with the Arabs.”

the 30-year-old Castelbriantais – already convicted six times in the past – disputed for his part always having “produced” this montage; on the other hand, he admitted at the helm having “gotten in touch with the ex-agent who already has problems with L’Equipe” then having “made him aware of an audio report from the journalist from L’Équipe who could have racist and malicious remarks”.

The defendant was therefore released from the production of this “false”, but was well condemned for its “use” insofar as the investigation made it possible to establish that he had indeed transmitted the voice recording to the ex-agent of Karim Benzema. “The man who speaks on the recording has a slight accent, and the tone of voice is not the same”, clarified the president of the court, suggesting that someone had tried to imitate the journalist to harm him.

Ultimately, the Castelbriantais was fined €350 suspended, as the public prosecutor had claimed “as a warning”.

CB (PressPepper)

Was this article helpful to you? Note that you can follow L’Éclaireur de Châteaubriant in the My News section. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.