“Chavez paid the parties, soon we will see the evidence”, new testimonies on the money from Venezuela to the 5 Stars

Of the case Venezuela-M5s unfortunately they don’t deal Report and other major investigative newspapers. On the other hand, it concerns a minor fact, obviously. According to the confession of the former head of the secret services, this would be only three and a half million euros that would have been paid in black by the Venezuelan government into the coffers of the political party that today expresses the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano.

A fact that the Rai has declassified news of little importance, of those to be ignored. However, the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, who opened a file for a specific addressee, the consul of Venezuela in Italy, Gian Carlo Di Martino. The deep throat that with the latest revelations is exposing the dangerous relations between Five Stars and Chàvez government then Maduro, “El Pollo” Carvajal, according to the consul’s thesis he is collaborating with the Spanish justice (he is detained by the Spanish justice a Madrid) to avoid extradition to United States. He may even have decided to speak as a delaying strategy, to go into extra time in a process that keeps him safe, but meanwhile he talks. And he is confirming to the Spanish judiciary what was written by Abc based on an unpublished document of the Venezuelan secret services.

The act states that Nicolas Maduro, at the time Foreign Minister of Hugo Chavez, had authorized the delivery, through the Venezuelan consul in Milan, Giancarlo Di Martino, of a briefcase loaded with 3.5 million euros to the deceased Gianroberto Casaleggio, than in the reconstructions of Carvajal he would be the “promoter of a revolutionary and anti-capitalist left movement in the Italian Republic”. The episode is considered likely by the “interim” government of Juan Guaidò, which in Italy can count on the presence of deputies elected regularly in Venezuela in 2015 and since then as asylum seekers. Mariela Magallanes – that the Reformist she met – is a deputy loyal to Guaidò and determined to fight for the return of democracy to her country. Guaidò is the president recognized by 21 European countries, but not by Italy: the clear opposition of Five Stars movement, firmly anchored in a link with the Maduro government, has so far prevented any alignment of Rome with Europe.

«To protect my safety, I was forced to take refuge in the Italian embassy in Caracas. I have to thank the foreign minister at the time Moavero Milanesi which allowed my stay in the embassy, ​​where I stayed for almost 7 months », she recalls Magallanes. That November 30, 2019 thanks to the Italian diplomatic delegation arrived in Venezuela headed by the senator Pierferdinando Casini, has succeeded through political negotiation in obtaining the freedom to leave Caracas. “I and other deputies have obtained political asylum in Italy, to which I will be eternally grateful for allowing me to rejoin my family already in Italy for some time,” she says. The paradox is obvious: ours Farnesina it maintains its loyal support for Venezuela which has fallen into the hands of a dictatorship, but recognizes the exiles as political exiles. “The Venezuela from Chàvez had begun to pay the promoters of destabilizing movements in various Latin American and European countries », is the analysis of Magallanes. “Especially those who were more distant from the pro-Atlantic sensibility, those movements that seemed ready to subvert a certain established order.”

And here is the M5s, for Italy. Podemos for the Spain. “I have the names of the witnesses who will come to the court to give the details,” he said last week Carvajal to the judge Manuel García-Castellón. Expects to know the details of the Madrid investigation and even more than the Milanese one is the foreign head of the secretariat of the Democratic Party, the deputy Lia Quartapelle. «I am in daily contact with Venezuela and in particular with Voluntad Popular, the big social democratic party that supports President Guaidò, ”he tells us. The counterpart, compared to Maduro. «But perhaps the moment in which the recognition of President Guaidò had to be done has passed. A mediation effort is now underway with the Maduro government, in which all the opposition is involved ”, says Quartapelle. The opposition would be wondering about a necessary change of approach. But it is on Milan and on the figure on which the judiciary is investigating that the Hon. Quartapelle puts the spotlight on: «The attitudes of the Consul Di Martino have been particularly attentive over time. And I was urged to intervene, albeit informally, to bring the Consul back to the rules of civility and respect that the code of diplomacy imposes ».

Threatening and arrogant behavior, bordering on intolerability according to Venezuelan citizens in Italy who protested – some of whom were denied a visa in their passport – and requested the intervention of the Italian authorities. It would have been him, Gian Carlo Di Martino, according to the indications provided to the Spanish magistrates, the longa manus who would have sent the money to the home of the Five Stars. “I intervened informally, letting the consul know that diplomatic immunity does not protect us from anything”, he specifies Quartapelle. “Immunity and impunity always go together for the exponents of a government accustomed to dealing with the weapons of money”, he emphasizes Mariela Magallanes. «We ask Italy to pay particular attention to what happened with the attempts of international corruption by Chàvez And Maduro, because we know that there have been and sooner or later we will have proof », Magallanes continues.

It makes it clear that the opposition has its sources. «The double accounting of oil has been directed towards drug trafficking and towards politics, two paths of covered financing on which we will arrive at the documents, in Caracas». Venezuela is a deflagrated country, rebuilding the web of relationships will not be easy once the transition process has really begun. «Certainly our relationship with the Venezuela has changed in recent years, even the Five Stars movement it has become westernized, ”he says Quartapelle. «The release of Pino Cabras, who had extreme positions, helped ». Cabras, it must be said, (There is an alternative, Foreign Commission) has always remained one step behind Di Maio it’s at Of Stefano. The positions of the party were those decided by Casaleggio And Cricket (we are in 2010) and then supported on the Blog of the Stars, the only official source of the Movement and still full of “Venezuelan” incitements. But on the whole affair the exponent Pd he has no doubts: «Surely the regime has tried to influence and corrupt alternative political movements, in Europe. Today they no longer have the economic conditions to do so, but it is possible that in 2010 they tried ».

Roman and Romanist, sociolinguist, researcher, he has been a journalist since 2005 and collaborates with the Riformista for politics, justice, interviews and investigations.

Aldo Torchiaro