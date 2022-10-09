Chavismo is ready to win presidential elections, says Maduro

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed this Friday that Chavismo is prepared to win the elections “whenever, wherever and however”, in reference to the presidential ones scheduled for 2024.

“The truth is that we are prepared for when there are elections to go out to a great popular, revolutionary victory. Whenever, wherever and however it may be,” said the president during an act together with militants of the United Socialist Party (PSUV), in the La Guaira state (north).

Accompanied by leaders of the ruling party, Maduro insisted that the slogan of those who support him must be “permanent revolution, revolution forever.”

Likewise, he stressed the need to perfect “the method of popular government” that involves PSUV militants, with the aim of “making the Bolivarian revolution of the 21st century irreversible.”

“We have to perfect the popular government method, the direct democracy government method,” he stressed.

The presidential press team assured that Maduro “does not rule out an early election in Venezuela,” based on the statements that the president offered this Friday.

The possibility of advancing the presidential elections has been raised by some political sectors, especially in the framework of the negotiations carried out by the Government and the unitary platform of the opposition, although these talks have been formally suspended for a year.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan opposition will hold primaries in 2023 to elect the candidate who will face the ruling party in the 2024 presidential elections, although they have not yet defined the exact date of the internal elections or the precise conditions that will govern this process.