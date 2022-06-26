The Professor Jirafales is one of the many beloved and endearing characters of the Mexican children’s series “El Chavo del 8”. And although the actor who gave him life, the also adorable Ruben Aguirre passed away in 2016, he and his character will always live in the memory of hundreds of thousands of fans of “The kid” and the other “Chespirito” programs.

Among so many characteristics and distinctive features, one of the most striking of Professor Giraffes it was his considerable stature. And it is that the teacher, who always tried to be straight and rigorous with the students, although he finally ended up giving up before the pranks of him measured 1.96 meters. And that earned him endless burlesque nicknames from “El Chavo del 8” and his companions. “Maestro Longaniza” and “Ferrocarril Parado” were some of them. The detail is that, before jumping to fame as Professor Jirafales, Rubén Aguirre he was the victim of an episode of discrimination in another of his jobs. And her height was the reason for that discrimination.

Related news

Chavo del 8: the reason why “Professor Jirafales” was discriminated against in real life. Source: Terra Archive.

The day “El Professor Jirafales” was discriminated against for his height before rising to fame

Before taking up acting and rising to stardom with “El Chavo del 8”the Mexican Ruben Aguirre He had other jobs. We already told you a few weeks ago that he graduated as an Agricultural Engineer, although he never practiced as such. And it is that, while completing his studies and to earn his first pesos, Aguirre began working as a radio announcer.

This is what he himself confessed in an interview on the program “In the company of…”, broadcast in 2014 and hosted by presenter Gustavo Adolfo Infante. This job was before he met Roberto Gómez Bolaños (Chespirito) and the latter invited him to be part of “El Chavo del 8”. After those first steps as an announcer, Rubén Aguirre landed on TV (Channel 10 of Monterrey) and it was at that moment that he suffered an episode of discrimination by the owner of the channel, Mario Quintanilla.

“I started out with very bad luck, because the first time I appeared on camera was for a commercial for a subdivision and the owner of the channel told me that I was very grotesque because of my height, even though I felt that I had done well,” told who would later become “Professor Giraffes” in “The kid”.

Chavo del 8: the reason why “Professor Jirafales” was discriminated against in real life. Source: Terra Archive.

After those first steps on television, Ruben Aguirre met Chespirito and the story is already well known: they shared some programs and cycles until, finally, Gómez Bolaños invited him to participate in “El Chavo del 8” in the role of “The Professor Jirafales”, among many other characters.