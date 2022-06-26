Entertainment

Chavo del 8: the reason why “Professor Jirafales” was discriminated against in real life

The Professor Jirafales is one of the many beloved and endearing characters of the Mexican children’s series “El Chavo del 8”. And although the actor who gave him life, the also adorable Ruben Aguirre passed away in 2016, he and his character will always live in the memory of hundreds of thousands of fans of “The kid” and the other “Chespirito” programs.

Among so many characteristics and distinctive features, one of the most striking of Professor Giraffes it was his considerable stature. And it is that the teacher, who always tried to be straight and rigorous with the students, although he finally ended up giving up before the pranks of him measured 1.96 meters. And that earned him endless burlesque nicknames from “El Chavo del 8” and his companions. “Maestro Longaniza” and “Ferrocarril Parado” were some of them. The detail is that, before jumping to fame as Professor Jirafales, Rubén Aguirre he was the victim of an episode of discrimination in another of his jobs. And her height was the reason for that discrimination.

Source link

