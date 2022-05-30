A loud-mouthed teacher, with his emotions running high and with the same energy he can declare his love to Doña Florinda, put the children of La Vecindad in penance or challenge Don Ramón to a duel. That is Professor Jirafales (played by the late Ruben Aguirre), one of the many adored characters of “El Chavo del 8”.

His unmistakable “Ta-ta-ta” and the unforgettable episodes of “El Chavo del 8” that took place in the school classroom will always remain in our hearts, as well as the cups of coffee and the bouquets of flowers that he brought to Doña Florinda (played by actress Florinda Meza) in return.

However, and beyond that we will all always remember Ruben Aguirre for his role as “Maestro Longaniza” -as the children of “El Chavo del 8”-, the truth is that the career studied by the Mexican actor has nothing to do with acting and is far from it. Even though he graduated with a bachelor’s degree, he never got to practice in the field for which he had initially trained.

Chavo del 8: this is the level of studies of Professor Jirafales in real life. Source: Terra Archive.

What did Rubén Aguirre, “Professor Jirafales” in “El Chavo del 8” graduate from?

Ruben Aguirre He was born in Coahuila in 1934 and died at the age of 82 -just turned- in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in 2016. Pneumonia was the cause of death. But, as they say, legends never die. And in the same way that Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Ramón Valdés and many other protagonists of “The kid”, Ruben Aguirre He will always live in our memories and in the laughter he took from us in each episode.

Beyond his vocation as an actor and his great roles -in “El Chavo del 8” and in other programs of Chespirito-, Ruben Aguirre I had not studied to be an actor. He thus recognized him in the program “En Compañía de…”, where he was played by Gustavo Adolfo Infante in 2014.

It was the driver himself who wanted to find out how he had come to investigate the world of acting, since he had graduated as an Agricultural Engineer.

“I lacked a vocation for the land, and I thought that was my destiny. But while I was studying, and to earn a few cents, I worked as an announcer at a radio station,” confessed the actor who played Professor Jirafales in “El Chavo del 8” about his beginnings in the world of acting and entertainment.

After that, Ruben Aguirre He took his first steps in Monterrey, on Channel 10, and later moved to Channel 8. It was there that he met Gómez Bolaños, with whom he first participated in the “Ciudadano Gómez” program, then in “Los Super Genios” until finally arriving at “El Chavo del 8” and the entire Chespirito universe.