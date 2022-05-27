Chayanne goes on vacation to the beach on a yacht and his wife Marilisa Maronesse shows off her figure in an animal print bikini at 52 | People | Entertainment

Chayanne is still absent from the stage, but through the networks his fans follow in his footsteps in his best moments. And it was so, that she was seen in a video and photos that went viral, while she enjoyed a day of sun and beach on the high seas with her wife Marilisa Maronesse, who she surprised wearing a bikini.

The Puerto Rican singer spends quality time with his family when he is not on tour, and in more than one interview he has reiterated his attachment to his life partner and the two children they had in their marriage, Lorenzo and Isadora.

The penultimate time that the music superstar appeared was in a golf match in Miami, along with great stars like Marc Anthony who invited him to participate for a good cause in the Fundación Maestro Cares tournament.

Chayanne’s wife, Marilisa Maronesse, hits with her bikini on the beach

Chayanne arrived at Haulover Park Miami Beach, to rest in full contact with nature in the company of his wife Marilisa Maronesse.

On a yacht, the artist was captured by paparazzi in the high seas, near the coast of Florida, aboard a yacht in which he was seen wearing sky blue shorts and a white cap to protect himself from the sun.

The interpreter was not wearing a shirt and it was possible to see how he manages to maintain his figure at 53 years old, with a toned abdomen marked by the exercises. But it was his wife who managed to catch the eyes of his millions of fans by wearing a small bikini.

The former Venezuelan beauty queen gained all the attention of the public that follows her husband, with her spectacular figure in an animal print swimsuit, which highlighted her slim body.

Marilisa dazzled with her beauty, with her tanned figure, she was seen looking at the camera and wearing dark glasses with a green frame and many bracelets on her arms.

The couple were seen from a platform that juts out to the back of the boat, where they sat on folding sun loungers, enjoying a few drinks for the warmth.

As reported by the Terra portal, Chayanne saw himself smiling at the camera when he realized that he was being captured, and even extended his arms to respond to the request for a greeting for Argentina.

In other graphics, Lorenzo is seen from behind with a red Bermuda shorts along with other members of the family who joined the married couple, in a family sharing. (AND)

