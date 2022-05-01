Chayanne: the time Lucia Méndez rejected him | Celebs from Mexico | Puerto Rican Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

Chayanne is one of the most popular singers of recent years, not only because his successful ballads, but also for the choreographies that for a long time accompanied their songs. Thus, many users in social networks follow the Puerto Rican artist.

Chayanne’s career began at a very young age, which allowed him to meet and interact with established artists and other characters who forged his successful career, this included Lucia Mendezwho would have shot the interpreter of “Bullfighter” Y “Salome”.

However, the singer assures that she preferred Luis Miguel instead of the singer and was even encouraged to share her reasons.

DID LUCIA MENDEZ REJECT CHAYANNE FOR LUIS MIGUEL?

In the program “With permission”, the singer spoke with the host Martha Figueroa about the relationship she had with Luis Miguel many years ago and that would be reflected in the singer’s Netflix series.

According to the singer, both Luis Miguel and Chayanne tried to conquer her the same night several years ago.

At that time, the Puerto Rican was 17 years old and, although he had already taken some steps in music, he was very young for a Lucía Méndez who, at that time, was 30 years old.

Tonight, both participated in an event in Miami, and it was the young man who went to the singer’s room as a fan and tried to win her over, although his efforts were in vain, as he was rejected.

“Chayanne arrived, he was something like my lost fan, then Lucía arrived and told me that I don’t know what. And I told him no Chayancito, I’m going to sleep, my love, and I told him; No, no corn, no, no, Chayanne, go to your room, my life you are a baby. No, love. no go away‘” he commented between laughs.

Lucía Méndez alternated with great personalities from the media, such as Juan Gabriel and César Costa (Photo: Instagram @luciamendezof)

After this, the singer indicated that she went to sleep, but half an hour later she was woken up by Luis Miguel, who was wearing a suit and a bottle of champagne, assuring that he needed to talk to someone.

“Right now I want to talk to you (…) So, he comes in, sits down, starts talking to me ‘no, I’m fed up’ of I don’t know what, you know how smart Micky is to talk,” he said.

That was how they had their first kiss and later began a romantic relationship.

WHAT DOES CHAYANNE MEAN?

The Puerto Rican singer chose a curious name to join his career, for which many have wondered what is the meaning of chayanne.

In the 1950s, a television series titled “Cheyenne”which told the story of a cowboy who fought crime in the Old West.

It was thus that the mother of the singer of “A century without you” affectionately decided to give him that nickname and the singer, many years later, would select this name for his artistic career.