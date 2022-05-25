Chayanne: this is Haulover Park, the destination where he relaxes with his wife Marilisa Maronesse

The singer Chayanne 53 years old is one of the great exponents of international music, his more than three decades of experience in the artistic field have led him to be one of the most listened to and also most loved performers by the Spanish-speaking public.

Chayanne does not stop working and giving shows around the world, but he also finds time to enjoy with his family. The singer has been married for more than 30 years to the former Venezuelan beauty queen Marilisa Maronese, together they had two children Lorenzo and Isadora Figueroa.

The last weekend, Chayanne He was seen aboard a yacht off the coast of Miami, a city where the family has lived for a long time. The singer chooses the Haulover park in the United States to rest with his love and his children whenever the schedule allows it.

The paparazzi of Gente magazine captured Chayanne pampering with Marilisa Maronesse and later the couple’s two children joined along with other members of the family. The singer was relaxed, sunbathing and enjoying some delicious drinks and even waved at the flashes.

“Haulover Park is one of the most complete and visited parks in Miami. It has a marina, picnic area, area for dogs, pavilions for parties and even a nudist beach. Its huge parking space, which is rarely full, It is another of its great attractions,” journalist Melisa Zurita, who lives in Miami, told GENTE magazine and noticed the presence of Chayanne.

Then, the journalist who saw up close Chayanne He added: “It also has food stalls, tennis courts and a golf course. And for skate lovers, a huge skate park with all kinds of obstacles where you can skate or bike. Its wide variety of proposals make it a favorite when it comes to spending a day at the beach and having fun”.