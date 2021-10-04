Che Tempo Che Fa 2021-2022, the only thrill of the liturgy today

What a Weather 2021-2022, the season begins with a calm fly and rough sea. A contradiction? Not really.

Current affairs, the protagonist of the preview and of the Covid space, drives a format that is now so well-run that it goes on automatic pilot and at this beginning of the season it does not even pretend to look for anything else, as if after two seasons of shocks due to the need to adapt to Covid you wanted to go wearily in a hurry, without stress. Not even the return of the audience to the studio, although welcomed with warmth and emotion by the host, returns blood to the program: the laughter of the regular guest is always there, the applause and reactions are not so different – from home – from those who the studio secured with some effort in the darkest days. The flattened scenography – and not enhanced by lights and shots – ends up making even more the sense of a detachment and a general tiredness for difficult times.

It is so much the same to itself that it is making the news Fabio Fazio’s now completely white beard. “In a world of fake young people, we have chosen to be real old …”Says the conductor; “But then did you dye it first ?!”Replies Luciana Littizzetto. No reply. But that reference to fake youngsters evokes ‘revolutionary’ programs that aired on previous Sundays on Rai 1 …

Another focusing element, the conductor’s microphone. Why does Fazio use ice cream? It was adopted after his throat surgery and has remained in use: if by habit or for health, we are not really interested in it. It is now part of the story and it is also a way to occupy the hands and for someone also a means to focus better on conducting.

What a Weather 2021-2022 does not innovate except for the entry of Michele Serra with its audiovisual ‘hammock’ and for the arrival in the direction of Stefano Vicario, with all its stylistic features and its style (from the tracking shot behind the wall to the raw optics). Che Tempo (che) Fa therefore to Rai 3 in this umpteenth edition? The air is essentially still, or rather it turns on itself like the many words that invade the studio, often self-referenced and affected (it will also be the ‘fault’ of the parterre of guests). A pinch of fresh air comes only with Lello Arena and Nino Frassica at the table and the Mago Forest when he doesn’t take it long.

CTCF’s best page remains the news and in particular that on Covid, a true public service banner in these almost 2 years of pandemic, in the worst days and also in these middle times in which we live as if nothing had happened and we still die from a virus that is not at all defeated. While international interviews continue to offer moments often cringe (the one to Brian May is archived among these), the real interest ignites with the actuality. And when we talk about current events, as mentioned, we refer to the page Covid, always followed with attention and precision and that he saw for the debut General Figliuolo which takes stock of the vaccination campaign and the return of Burioni, a certainty. In actuality we also include the space on journalism with Lilli Gruber and Lucia Goracci: if it is true that the opportunity was given by the presentation of Gruber’s new book, it is also true that the presence of Otto and a half’s landlady, her husband and colleague who has just returned from Afghanistan has given way to a multi-voiced reflection on the role of journalism, its (forgotten) relationship with facts and the search for truth as a philosophical inspiration rather than as a guideline. Interesting and in-depth thanks to the differences between the questions and the setting given by the interview itself.

CFCF, a loyal used

If you see CTCF, you know what to expect: from this point of view the program is fair and reliable, a security for aficionados. An advantage in many ways, a guarantee of continuity. But that thrill of ‘trench’, of debunking in the most difficult days of the pandemic, that spirit of resistance that has seen the program go on air practically always, a half less every week, had consolidated a spirit of belonging with the public, a hint of ‘transgression’ against the conformity of certain ways of describing the virus that is now lost again between affectations and moments for their own sake. The episode is without politics due to the seats open for the Administrative 2021: but beyond the contents, it is the way of dealing with the topics, their form that is more than recognizable, which makes CTCF one of the few TV programs that has an identity these days and aims to preserve it. Net of tastes or the desire to see something different on TV, Che Tempo Che Fa has the advantage of having a narrative idea – which one may like or not – and a consolidated structure. In a season that began with the exaltation of old news, here there is a format and a story.

Loading... Advertisements

An attempt to take a quick and clear look at the week comes with the new column, What I did not understand, to run in: at his debut Michele Serra needs the guidance of Fazio but who gives a thrill by commenting on the GF Vip not being able to talk about politics given the electoral silence. Special mention to the 90s graphics. Everything else has almost the flavor of the monolith: the mechanisms are the same, both in the interviews, both in the games, in the jokes (already heard) with the regular guests, and in the dynamics with Luciana Littizzetto – always faithful to herself, even too much.

Even the moment that was supposed to be the most sparkling on the eve, namely iThe return of Fedez on Rai 3 after the controversy over May Day, the threats of cross lawsuits, the Tapiro d’Oro to the director Di Mare for the guest at the CTCF, is completely defused by the compliments for the success of One thousand and from the spotlight completely centered on Queen Orietta Berti (with the usual cloying round of questions and jokes about Sanremo, Osvaldo, Patty Pravo … that if it were not for Orietta’s spontaneity she would automatically bring with her to the gif of Robert Downey Jr who looks up at sky). But in Fazio’s liturgy everything is absolutely consistent.

The return of the infamous column …

With all this return of the already known – so well known that jokes, questions and arguments can be anticipated – where is the rough sea we referred to in the introduction? In the direction, which gives Sanremo thrills in the performance (in close playback, let’s face it, except for misunderstandings) of the trio with the camera that starts from the backstage giving a black on Orietta Berti’s attack and who chooses new angles from backstage, framing the protagonists from behind (like Fazio in the first episode “Buonasera”). A ‘dirty’ style, let’s say, that opts for what you can’t see and shouldn’t see, like Serra’s sack, which Gruber finds next to the chair, Fazio’s return to his workstation, the automated cameras that come back in position, stackings of various operators. Su tries to take his gaze from behind the scenes, but there is not the effect of the unprecedented, but of the closet. There are also different lights so clear and without ‘mediation’ as to make everything flat, the optics that make a small studio smaller, and MSDos graphics that leave you dumbfounded. The maneuver seems clear: remove the licked patina of the last (dozens of) editions and go on the dirt, on a story that almost aspires to ‘documentary’, let’s say. Let’s say. The blur is therefore in the direction, certainly not famous for its static nature.

Che Tempo che Fa, the climate demands attention

The program was a pioneer in addressing the issues of climate change. Now that we talk more about it (even if only ‘for pretense’ or for opportunities on TV and in the agendas of power), the topic has practically disappeared. A real shame: the return to Rai 3, the production and narrative means, the ability to tell other things could be an excellent way to go beyond what has already been heard, what has already been said, what has already been seen and also the feeling of being in a well-established club of the book. But maybe we will get there after having recovered a little breath from the fatigue of the pandemic. But it would be nice if that ‘flame’ with a lucid and analytical, scientific and expert gaze returned both for art (we miss Cairoli) and also for the climate. But this is just a wish… Anyway, welcome back to Che Tempo Che Fa which remains a program with clear ideas. Maybe sometimes repetitive, but clear. And it’s a big competitive advantage on TV these days.