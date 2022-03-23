Cheap but deadly: Turkish drones score ″unexpectedly successful″ hits against Russia in Ukraine war | The World | D.W.

Despite four weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has maintained a staunch defense of its cities using Turkish-made drones to carry out pop-up strikes against invaders with deadly efficiency that has stunned Western military experts.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry light-weight laser-guided bombs, often excel in low-tech conflicts, and Turkey has sold them to more than a dozen countries, including Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia.

Unexpectedly successful attacks

Drones have carried out unexpectedly successful strikes in the early stages of Ukraine’s conflict with Moscow, before the Russians were able to establish their battlefield air defenses, said Jack Watling of the London-based Royal United Services Institute. .

“The (TB2) shouldn’t have a significant impact because they are medium-altitude, slow-flying aircraft with a large electromagnetic signature and a large radar cross-section. And the Russians have very capable air defense systems, so they should shot down. The terrain is very open and offers good radar coverage,” added Watling.

He said Ukrainian forces “have essentially been flying at low level and then going up and attacking with them. So attacking targets of opportunity.”

Reduces the freedom to use TB2

Over time, as the Russians become better organized and expand their air defenses, Watling said “the freedom to employ these drones is diminishing. So what we see now is that the Ukrainians have to be careful with the moment they are used”.

Ukrainian servicemen push a Bayraktar TB2 UCAV at Kulbakyne airfield during Sea Breeze 2021 exercise, Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.

For his part, in a briefing before Parliament on March 9, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace praised the drones, along with other weapons donated to Ukraine by the West.

“One of the ways that they are providing close air support or live fire in depth is through the Turkish TB2 UAVs, which are delivering ammunition to their artillery and indeed to their supply lines, which are incredibly important to slow down or block the Russian advance,” Wallace said.

success in social networks

Drones have also been successful on social media. His aerial videos of the destruction of Russian armored vehicles have become a key tool in Ukraine’s information warfare.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, shared videos of drone strikes on Twitter, including one that appeared to show a convoy of destroyed Russian military vehicles. “Masallah” or “Praised Be”, he wrote in the caption of one of the videos.

A video with a song titled “Bayraktar” – with sounds of explosions matching the beats – has been uploaded to YouTube and played on Ukrainian radio. https://youtu.be/

Useful for propaganda

“As long as they’re still flying, as long as they’re still armed, they’re going to be useful. They’re going to be useful mostly on the propaganda side,” said Aaron Stein, director of research at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute. “The videos have mesmerized people because you can see an airstrike in high definition.”

Turkey began selling the TB2 drones to Ukraine in 2019, and kyiv used them in the fight against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, a move Moscow called “destabilizing.”

Turkish officials have refused to reveal details of the drone sales to Ukraine, including how many were involved and whether kyiv is being resupplied. Independent estimates place the number of TB2 in Ukraine between 20 and 50.

Turkey: “Pro-Ukrainian Neutrality”

“I think Turkey is really at the front, but not at the center, at least not publicly, of this conflict,” said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program and a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in Washington D.C.

“His official policy regarding the war is what I would call ‘pro-Ukrainian neutrality.’ doing an amazing job.”

Bayraktar TB2 drone parked at the Naval Air Base Command in the Turkish Aegean district of Dalaman.

The drones, priced at less than $2 million each according to estimates, are produced by the Baykar defense company, which belongs to the family of Selcuk Bayraktar, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Bayraktar is the technical director of Baykar.

TB2, present in different conflicts

TB2 is credited with helping tip the scales of conflicts in Libya, as well as Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan in fighting with Armenian-backed forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020.

Ankara has also used the drones against Kurdish militants in Turkey and northern Iraq, as well as Kurdish fighters in Syria.

These less expensive drones are likely to have a lasting impact in warfare as a useful attrition tool, as well as being able to draw the attention of more expensive enemy aircraft, Stein said.

“The Toyota Corolla of Drones”

“I would call it the Toyota Corolla of drones. … It doesn’t do everything your high-end sports car does, but it does 80% of it, right?” he said. “So even for a high-end military, like the US, the basic concept of using a cheap, attractive platform to attack a superior force has inherent value.”

FEW (AP)