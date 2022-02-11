Cheap fiber, Ho. Mobile prepares to challenge Iliad

After the launch of the Iliad, Vodafone prepares its counter-offensive which it could implement with the involvement of the subsidiary I have. Mobile.

Something similar had already happened in 2018, the year of Iliad’s landing in the mobile telephony market: at the time, almost all operators found themselves having to adapt their offer to the new competitive standard “imposed” by the newcomer, as claimed. by the CEO of Iliad Benedetto Levi himself in a recent interview. The same happens today, with the giants of fixed telephony who bring their virtual operators into the field and propose them more or less directly as “alternatives” to Iliad and its fiber offer.

At the beginning there was talk of Kena Mobile, the virtual operator owned by TIM, as well as Iliad’s first possible rival. According to what the network reports, however, Ho. Mobile would be even closer to launching a particularly low-cost fiber offer (just like that of the French operator).

Specifically, Ho. Mobile could allow existing customers to surf the Internet via fiber optic at the cost of 15.99 euros per month instead of 23.99 euros. It will be an offer “All-inclusive” including unlimited Internet, landline calls and a handful of GB to be used outside the home (how many are still to be clarified).

The next few months will be decisive for all telephone operators in Italy, now that one of them is so out of balance with the launch of a complete and decidedly convenient rate compared to the others. We therefore foresee many moves like the one described above all by virtual operators, to the delight of consumers who will benefit from a wider variety of choices.